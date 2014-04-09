Unmatched within the Australian hardware industry is Doric’s Twiin™ series range of high-end architectural sliding patio door locks.

This signature range of sliding door locks and hardware set an industry benchmark for aesthetic appeal, corrosion resistance and reliability.

Sliding Patio Door Locks for all Residential and Commercial Applications

Twin actuator system

Features durable twin locking beaks and 6 point keeper fixings for security and peace of mind

Provides a modern and stylish design for an architectural projects

Available in 3 different handle designs – Tumut/Bisarra/Timbarra

Polished stainless steel, plated and powdercoat finishes available to suit all tasted



Universal Sliding Door Locks

Made from quality 316 grade stainless steel tongues and a 6 point keeper fixing

Ideal for any residential or commercial projects

All handles in the Biio range are non handed

Available in a full range of Doric powdercoat colours to suit all applications

Industry benchmark for corrosion resistance, reliability and aesthetic appeal

Available in 3 different handles designs allowing fabricators to stock and fit multiple styles using the same processes



Based on the proven Doric Universal OEM chassis all designs within this range feature a common lock body and fixings as well as industry standard machining details.

All Doric sliding patio door locks form part of the Doric One Key™ solution and can be keyed alike to any existing Doric hardware.