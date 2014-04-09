Logo
Supplier Image
Doric Products
Detailed product image of sliding door hardware
Aesthetic and non-corrosive sliding door hardware from Doric

Last Updated on 09 Apr 2014

Doric Products is Australia's largest privately owned hardware manufacturer supplying innovative door hardware, window hardware

Overview
Description

Unmatched within the Australian hardware industry is Doric’s Twiin™ series range of high-end architectural sliding patio door locks.

This signature range of sliding door locks and hardware set an industry benchmark for aesthetic appeal, corrosion resistance and reliability.

Sliding Patio Door Locks for all Residential and Commercial Applications

  • Twin actuator system
  • Features durable twin locking beaks and 6 point keeper fixings for security and peace of mind
  • Provides a modern and stylish design for an architectural projects
  • Available in 3 different handle designs – Tumut/Bisarra/Timbarra
  • Polished stainless steel, plated and powdercoat finishes available to suit all tasted

Universal Sliding Door Locks

  • Made from quality 316 grade stainless steel tongues and a 6 point keeper fixing
  • Ideal for any residential or commercial projects
  • All handles in the Biio range are non handed
  • Available in a full range of Doric powdercoat colours to suit all applications
  • Industry benchmark for corrosion resistance, reliability and aesthetic appeal
  • Available in 3 different handles designs allowing fabricators to stock and fit multiple styles using the same processes

Based on the proven Doric Universal OEM chassis all designs within this range feature a common lock body and fixings as well as industry standard machining details.

All Doric sliding patio door locks form part of the Doric One Key™ solution and can be keyed alike to any existing Doric hardware.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Twiin Sliding Door Brochure

1.51 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Universal OEM Chassis

1.68 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Sydney Office 38 Redfern St

1300 132 389
Display AddressMount St John, QLD

Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road

07 4779 5122
Display AddressVirginia Queensland, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd

1300 132 389
Display AddressBeverly, SA

Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St

1300 132 389
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court

1300 132 389
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent

1300 132 389
