Sliding and Stacker Doors For Commercial Apartments and Fit-outs From Trend Windows

Viscount Sliding and stacker Doors

102mm frame

Complies to disability access standards

optional dual or single beak locks

Powder coated finishes available





Windsor Sliding and Stacker Doors

Frame Available in: 102mm, 150mm, 204mm, 212mm, 252mm and 300mm

Commercial mortice lock or face mounted lock options available

Powder coated finishes available Crestlite® sliding and stacker doors are available with Energy saving Thermashield® glazing and Soundmizer® acoustic solutions



Product options include; internal or external sliding, stacker door, multi-stacking door, corner opening door.

Trend's range of Crestlite® sliding and stacker doors are made from top quality aluminium frames with variable glazing options tailored to your needs. Crestlite is purpose designed for commercial projects that require contemporary custom built windows and doors.Crestlite® Sliding Stacker doors are perfect for retail projects, such as cafes and commercial spaces as the door barrier neatly glides open to expand your inside space and open up your interiors to allow for the fresh cool air to breeze in.