Sliding and Stacker Doors For Commercial Apartments and Fit-outs From Trend Windows

Last Updated on 01 Mar 2013

Trend range of viscount and Windsor Sliding stacker doors for a quality commercial look

Overview
Description
Trend's range of Crestlite® sliding and stacker doors are made from top quality aluminium frames with variable glazing options tailored to your needs. Crestlite is purpose designed for commercial projects that require contemporary custom built windows and doors.

Crestlite® Sliding Stacker doors are perfect for retail projects, such as cafes and commercial spaces as the door barrier neatly glides open to expand your inside space and open up your interiors to allow for the fresh cool air to breeze in.

Viscount Sliding and stacker Doors
  • 102mm frame
  • Complies to disability access standards
  • optional dual or single beak locks
  • Powder coated finishes available
Product options include; internal or external sliding, stacker door, multi-stacking door, corner opening door.

Windsor Sliding and Stacker Doors
  • Frame Available in: 102mm, 150mm, 204mm, 212mm, 252mm and 300mm
  • Commercial mortice lock or face mounted lock options available
  • Powder coated finishes available
Crestlite® sliding and stacker doors are available with Energy saving Thermashield® glazing and Soundmizer® acoustic solutions

Contact
Display AddressGirraween, NSW

44-52 Mandoon Rd

13 72 74
Office AddressHume, ACT

74 Sheppard St

13 72 74
Office AddressCardiff, NSW

56-60 Munibung Road

13 72 74
Office AddressChatswood, NSW

Unit 3, 384 Eastern Valley Way

13 72 74
Office AddressDubbo, NSW

1/55 Douglas Mawson Drive

02 6884 4055
Office AddressOurimbah, NSW

5 Catamaran Road

13 72 74
Office AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

5 Merrigal Road

02 6581 5100
Office AddressSouth Nowra, NSW

Unit 1A, 175 Princess Highway

02 4423 1500
Office AddressTamworth, NSW

7-11 Hume Road

13 72 74
Office AddressCaboolture, QLD

27-43 Skyreach Street

07 5428 9200
Office AddressOrmeau, QLD

134 Lahrs Road

13 72 74
Office AddressUrangan, QLD

6 Miller Street

07 4125 3188
Office AddressSpreyton, TAS

14 Kelcey Tier Road

03 6427 3166
Office AddressBallarat, VIC

72-74 Main Road

03 5338 7837
Office AddressBayswater, VIC

92 Canterbury Road

13 72 74
Office AddressHawthorn, VIC

192 Burwood Road

03 9214 4000
Office AddressSeaford, VIC

36 Oliphant Way

03 9770 8888
Postal AddressWarana, QLD

Unit 1/23 Premier Circuit

13 72 74
Postal AddressRegency Park, SA

15-17 Indama St

13 72 74
Postal AddressWest Heidelberg, VIC

633 Waterdale Road

13 72 74
