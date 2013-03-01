Sliding and Stacker Doors For Commercial Apartments and Fit-outs From Trend Windows
Last Updated on 01 Mar 2013
Trend range of viscount and Windsor Sliding stacker doors for a quality commercial look
Overview
Description
Trend's range of Crestlite® sliding and stacker doors are made from top quality aluminium frames with variable glazing options tailored to your needs. Crestlite is purpose designed for commercial projects that require contemporary custom built windows and doors.
Crestlite® Sliding Stacker doors are perfect for retail projects, such as cafes and commercial spaces as the door barrier neatly glides open to expand your inside space and open up your interiors to allow for the fresh cool air to breeze in.
Viscount Sliding and stacker Doors
- 102mm frame
- Complies to disability access standards
- optional dual or single beak locks
- Powder coated finishes available
Product options include; internal or external sliding, stacker door, multi-stacking door, corner opening door.
Windsor Sliding and Stacker Doors
- Frame Available in: 102mm, 150mm, 204mm, 212mm, 252mm and 300mm
- Commercial mortice lock or face mounted lock options available
- Powder coated finishes available
Crestlite® sliding and stacker doors are available with Energy saving Thermashield® glazing and Soundmizer® acoustic solutions
