Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Heritage Slate Roofing
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Shingles range
Shingles range
Shingles range
Shingles range
Shingles range
Shingles range
Shingles range
Shingles range
Shingles range
Shingles range
Shingles range
Shingles range
Shingles range
Shingles range
Shingles range
Shingles range
Shingles range
Shingles range
Shingles range
Shingles range

Shingles range

Last Updated on 20 Mar 2018

In Australia, wood shingle roofs are a common roofing material because of its architectural aesthetics and durability.

Overview
Description

Wooden shingles are thin, tapered pieces of wood primarily used to cover roofs and walls of buildings to protect them from the weather. Historically shingles were split from straight grained, knot free bolts of wood. Today shingles are mostly made by being cut which distinguishes them from shakes which are made by being split out of a bolt.

Wooden shingle roofs were prevalent in the North American colonies, while in central and southern Europe at the same time, thatch, slate and tile were the prevalent roofing materials.

In Australia, wood shingle roofs are a common roofing material because of its architectural aesthetics and durability.

Our range includes:

  • Cedar shingles
  • Asphalt shingles
  • Hardwood shingles
  • Terracotta shingles
  • Shakes

Contact
Office AddressFreshwater, NSW

19 Palomar Parade

0451 399 226
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap