Shingles range

Wooden shingles are thin, tapered pieces of wood primarily used to cover roofs and walls of buildings to protect them from the weather. Historically shingles were split from straight grained, knot free bolts of wood. Today shingles are mostly made by being cut which distinguishes them from shakes which are made by being split out of a bolt.

Wooden shingle roofs were prevalent in the North American colonies, while in central and southern Europe at the same time, thatch, slate and tile were the prevalent roofing materials.

In Australia, wood shingle roofs are a common roofing material because of its architectural aesthetics and durability.

