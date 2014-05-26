Skyspan Skylights For All Roof Profiles

Incorporating Skyspan Skylights into a building will broaden the spectrum of daylight far greater than any form of electrical lighting. Suitable for residential applications and design projects, Skyspan offers a wide range of Skylights to suit all roof profiles.

Skyspan Traditional Tile Skylights suit all terracotta and concrete tile profiles and are manufactured from Galvabond for durability

Supplied in aluminium, stainless steel and copper

Dome formed from 3.0mm acrylic and 4.5mm for larger sizes

The Skyspan Corrimate Skylight is the perfect fit to corrugated roofing, manufactured from opal acrylic

Tint and clear domes available

Vented and non-vented options available

7 year manufacturers guarantee

Skyspan Corrugated Iron Skylights are supplied in galvanised steel, copper, stainless steel and aluminium

Dome formed from 3.0mm opal acrylic and 4.5mm for larger sizes

Manufactured from 0.7mm zincalume for long service life

Tint and clear dome options available

Suitable for most hob-mounting applications, Skyspan’s Metal Desk Skylights are available in a range of materials if required

Dome formed from 3.0mm opal acrylic and 4.5mm for larger sizes

Complete unit is manufactured from 0.7mm zincalume

The Skyspan Tubelight Skylight Kit comes as a DIY kit and is an extremely easy unit to install, eliminating the need for a costly light shaft construction, saving both time and money

Suitable for domestic and commercial applications

99% UV resistance

Ventilated and non-ventilated options available

Completed with a white ceiling trim

Skypan Skylights reduce the amount of electricity needed to provide light and have been manufactured for economy, durability and easy installation with a wide range of options and accessories:

DIY Shaft Kits

Diffusers

Solar Protection

Ventilation

Security Grills

Fans

Glazing Options

Custom Sizes

Powdercoating

There is no fixing through glazing, allowing for thermal cycling across all designs of the Skylight range, among other options and accessories to provide a solution for domestic and commercial buildings.