Skyspan Skylights For All Roof Profiles
Last Updated on 26 May 2014
Suitable for residential applications and commercial design projects, Skyspan Skylights provide natural lighting to all buildings.
Overview
Incorporating Skyspan Skylights into a building will broaden the spectrum of daylight far greater than any form of electrical lighting. Suitable for residential applications and design projects, Skyspan offers a wide range of Skylights to suit all roof profiles.
Skyspan Traditional Tile Skylights suit all terracotta and concrete tile profiles and are manufactured from Galvabond for durability
- Supplied in aluminium, stainless steel and copper
- Dome formed from 3.0mm acrylic and 4.5mm for larger sizes
The Skyspan Corrimate Skylight is the perfect fit to corrugated roofing, manufactured from opal acrylic
- Tint and clear domes available
- Vented and non-vented options available
- 7 year manufacturers guarantee
Skyspan Corrugated Iron Skylights are supplied in galvanised steel, copper, stainless steel and aluminium
- Dome formed from 3.0mm opal acrylic and 4.5mm for larger sizes
- Manufactured from 0.7mm zincalume for long service life
- Tint and clear dome options available
Suitable for most hob-mounting applications, Skyspan’s Metal Desk Skylights are available in a range of materials if required
- Dome formed from 3.0mm opal acrylic and 4.5mm for larger sizes
- Complete unit is manufactured from 0.7mm zincalume
The Skyspan Tubelight Skylight Kit comes as a DIY kit and is an extremely easy unit to install, eliminating the need for a costly light shaft construction, saving both time and money
- Suitable for domestic and commercial applications
- 99% UV resistance
- Ventilated and non-ventilated options available
- Completed with a white ceiling trim
Skypan Skylights reduce the amount of electricity needed to provide light and have been manufactured for economy, durability and easy installation with a wide range of options and accessories:
- DIY Shaft Kits
- Diffusers
- Solar Protection
- Ventilation
- Security Grills
- Fans
- Glazing Options
- Custom Sizes
- Powdercoating
There is no fixing through glazing, allowing for thermal cycling across all designs of the Skylight range, among other options and accessories to provide a solution for domestic and commercial buildings.