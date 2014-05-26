Skyspan Roof Windows Manufactured to Light Buildings Naturally
Skyspan’s range of roof windows provides natural lighting to both commercial and residential buildings.
Overview
Skyspan’s range of Roof Windows provides natural lighting to both commercial and residential buildings. Skywindows are economically viable, reducing energy consumption by actively using natural light and providing ventilation away from external walls and close fitting weather proof design.
The Skyspan Opening Roof Window (GSW) and the Skyspan Fixed Roof Window (GSL) are the ultimate choices when it comes to lighting your home naturally
- Specifically manufactured for Australian conditions
- Manufactured from zincalume steel, aluminium and pine for durability
- Cost and energy efficient
- Low maintenance
- Wide range of colours available
- Ventilated and unventilated options are available to suit all complexes
- Solar protection from harmful UV rays
- Glazing, double glazing and powdercoating options available
- Blockout blinds and flyscreen available
Skyspan Roof Windows can be manufactured to cater for individual needs and design requirements and come with a wide range of options across all products and services.