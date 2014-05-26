Skyspan Roof Windows Manufactured to Light Buildings Naturally

Skyspan’s range of Roof Windows provides natural lighting to both commercial and residential buildings. Skywindows are economically viable, reducing energy consumption by actively using natural light and providing ventilation away from external walls and close fitting weather proof design.

The Skyspan Opening Roof Window (GSW) and the Skyspan Fixed Roof Window (GSL) are the ultimate choices when it comes to lighting your home naturally

Specifically manufactured for Australian conditions

Manufactured from zincalume steel, aluminium and pine for durability

Cost and energy efficient

Low maintenance

Wide range of colours available

Ventilated and unventilated options are available to suit all complexes

Solar protection from harmful UV rays

Glazing, double glazing and powdercoating options available

Blockout blinds and flyscreen available

Skyspan Roof Windows can be manufactured to cater for individual needs and design requirements and come with a wide range of options across all products and services.