Skyspan Skylights
The Skyspan Fixed Roof Window cater for all residential design applications
The Skyspan Opening Roof Window are specifically manufactured for Australian conditions
Skyspan Roof Windows are low maintenance and available in a wide range of colours
Skyspan Roof Windows Manufactured to Light Buildings Naturally

Last Updated on 26 May 2014

Skyspan’s range of roof windows provides natural lighting to both commercial and residential buildings.

Overview
Description

Skyspan’s range of Roof Windows provides natural lighting to both commercial and residential buildings. Skywindows are economically viable, reducing energy consumption by actively using natural light and providing ventilation away from external walls and close fitting weather proof design.

The Skyspan Opening Roof Window (GSW) and the Skyspan Fixed Roof Window (GSL) are the ultimate choices when it comes to lighting your home naturally

  • Specifically manufactured for Australian conditions
  • Manufactured from zincalume steel, aluminium and pine for durability
  • Cost and energy efficient
  • Low maintenance
  • Wide range of colours available
  • Ventilated and unventilated options are available to suit all complexes
  • Solar protection from harmful UV rays
  • Glazing, double glazing and powdercoating options available
  • Blockout blinds and flyscreen available

Skyspan Roof Windows can be manufactured to cater for individual needs and design requirements and come with a wide range of options across all products and services.

Skyspan Sky Window Brochure

Display AddressKings Park, NSW

12 Turbo Road

02 9622 1366
