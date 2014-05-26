Logo
Skyspan Roof Access Hatchways for Domestic Houses and Commercial Buildings

Last Updated on 26 May 2014

Skyspan Roof Access Hatchways provide an effective and economically safe solution where a safe access system to rooftops is required.

Overview
Description

With established design and innovation, Skyspan offers a wide range of Roof Access Hatchways to accommodate any requirement with a complete range of products and services. Skyspan provides an effective and economically safe solution where a safe access system to rooftops of domestic houses and commercial buildings is required.

The Metal Hatchway from Skyspan can be manufactured to fit any metal or tile roof type

  • Gives ready access to the roof for numerous applications
  • Suited to domestic and commercial use
  • Manufactured from 0.7mm zincalume steel for durability
  • Lockable latch and handle included on interior
  • Supplied in galvanised steel, copper, stainless steel and aluminium
  • Option of domed skylight available for added advantages of natural lighting
  • Glazing, powdercoating and ventilation options available

Ideal for commercial applications, the Skyspan EziSlider Sliding Access Hatchway system provides safe access/egress to roof spaces

  • Manufactured from zincalume steel for durability
  • Sliding mechanism ideal for high wind areas as opposed to sail action of a conventional hatchway system
  • Lockable latches and pull handle included on the interior
  • Available in a range of materials including aluminium and stainless steel
  • Built in flashings to suit all types of Australian roof
  • Low maintenance, cleaned by the elements
  • Powdercoating option available
  • Double skinned insulated lid option available

Skyspan Access Hatchways provide an economically safe egress/access to any roof and come in a wide range of specifications to provide the ideal solution to all roof access requirements.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Skyspan EziSlider Sliding Access Hatchway System Brochure

884.68 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Skyspan Roof Access Hatchway Systems Brochure

943.57 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressKings Park, NSW

12 Turbo Road

02 9622 1366
