Skyspan Roof Access Hatchways for Domestic Houses and Commercial Buildings

With established design and innovation, Skyspan offers a wide range of Roof Access Hatchways to accommodate any requirement with a complete range of products and services. Skyspan provides an effective and economically safe solution where a safe access system to rooftops of domestic houses and commercial buildings is required.

The Metal Hatchway from Skyspan can be manufactured to fit any metal or tile roof type

Gives ready access to the roof for numerous applications

Suited to domestic and commercial use

Manufactured from 0.7mm zincalume steel for durability

Lockable latch and handle included on interior

Supplied in galvanised steel, copper, stainless steel and aluminium

Option of domed skylight available for added advantages of natural lighting

Glazing, powdercoating and ventilation options available

Ideal for commercial applications, the Skyspan EziSlider Sliding Access Hatchway system provides safe access/egress to roof spaces

Manufactured from zincalume steel for durability

Sliding mechanism ideal for high wind areas as opposed to sail action of a conventional hatchway system

Lockable latches and pull handle included on the interior

Available in a range of materials including aluminium and stainless steel

Built in flashings to suit all types of Australian roof

Low maintenance, cleaned by the elements

Powdercoating option available

Double skinned insulated lid option available

Skyspan Access Hatchways provide an economically safe egress/access to any roof and come in a wide range of specifications to provide the ideal solution to all roof access requirements.