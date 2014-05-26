Skyspan Roof Access Hatchways for Domestic Houses and Commercial Buildings
Last Updated on 26 May 2014
Skyspan Roof Access Hatchways provide an effective and economically safe solution where a safe access system to rooftops is required.
Overview
With established design and innovation, Skyspan offers a wide range of Roof Access Hatchways to accommodate any requirement with a complete range of products and services. Skyspan provides an effective and economically safe solution where a safe access system to rooftops of domestic houses and commercial buildings is required.
The Metal Hatchway from Skyspan can be manufactured to fit any metal or tile roof type
- Gives ready access to the roof for numerous applications
- Suited to domestic and commercial use
- Manufactured from 0.7mm zincalume steel for durability
- Lockable latch and handle included on interior
- Supplied in galvanised steel, copper, stainless steel and aluminium
- Option of domed skylight available for added advantages of natural lighting
- Glazing, powdercoating and ventilation options available
Ideal for commercial applications, the Skyspan EziSlider Sliding Access Hatchway system provides safe access/egress to roof spaces
- Manufactured from zincalume steel for durability
- Sliding mechanism ideal for high wind areas as opposed to sail action of a conventional hatchway system
- Lockable latches and pull handle included on the interior
- Available in a range of materials including aluminium and stainless steel
- Built in flashings to suit all types of Australian roof
- Low maintenance, cleaned by the elements
- Powdercoating option available
- Double skinned insulated lid option available
Skyspan Access Hatchways provide an economically safe egress/access to any roof and come in a wide range of specifications to provide the ideal solution to all roof access requirements.