Skyspan Modular Domelinks™ Skylighting System
Last Updated on 21 May 2014
Skyspan Modular Domelinks™ Skylighting System providing strength and rigidity to effectively withstand wind loading and thermal effects.
Overview
Skyspan Modular Domelinks™ Skylighting System provides natural lighting in the simplest and most economical way to large areas. Suitable for any commercial or industrial roofing as it provides ventilation away from external walls and close fitting weather proof design.
Energy efficient Skylights manufactured specifically for commercial and industrial complexes
- Manufactured with 99% UV resistance
- Excellent durability and damage resistance
- Modules withstand wind loading, hail and thermal effects
- Modules are formed from impact modified acrylic material with excellent resistance to chemical attacks
- Low maintenance and completely waterproof
- Ventilated and unventilated options are available to suit all complexes
- Low profile aesthetics give an attractive appearance
Modular Domelinks™ Skylights are formed in a domed configuration to guarantee superior strength and rigidity against the elements whilst still providing natural lighting to decrease a building’s overall energy consumption to reduce overall energy consumption.