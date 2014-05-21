Skyspan Modular Domelinks™ Skylighting System provides natural lighting in the simplest and most economical way to large areas. Suitable for any commercial or industrial roofing as it provides ventilation away from external walls and close fitting weather proof design.

Energy efficient Skylights manufactured specifically for commercial and industrial complexes

Manufactured with 99% UV resistance

Excellent durability and damage resistance

Modules withstand wind loading, hail and thermal effects

Modules are formed from impact modified acrylic material with excellent resistance to chemical attacks

Low maintenance and completely waterproof

Ventilated and unventilated options are available to suit all complexes

Low profile aesthetics give an attractive appearance

Modular Domelinks™ Skylights are formed in a domed configuration to guarantee superior strength and rigidity against the elements whilst still providing natural lighting to decrease a building’s overall energy consumption to reduce overall energy consumption.