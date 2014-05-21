Skyspan Barrel Vaults for Residential and Commercial Structural Glazing Projects
Last Updated on 21 May 2014
Skyspan Barrel Vaults Skylights offer a unique combination of natural light and weather protection integrity.
Overview
Based in Sydney, Skyspan Australia Pty Ltd provides a versatile and creative design solution to achieving architectural atmosphere and natural interior light. Using the latest manufacturing facilities and backed by a comprehensive design service, Skyspan Barrel Vaults is the complete system for commercial and residential structural-glazing projects.
Skyspan Barrel Vaults ensure structural and architectural enhancement by combining natural light and weather protection integrity
- Meets uncompromising standards in weather proofing and structural integrity
- Natural modular allows the overall structural geometry to be mirrored and achieve ultimate results in all design elements
- In-house thermoforming, metal fabrication, powdercoating and assembly facilities to ensure quality architectural construction
Skyspan Barrel Vaults can be glazed in a range of materials to suit specific requirements
- Available in a range of acrylic or poly carbonate tinted sheet materials
- Glazing is available in opal, clear, bronze and grey solar tints
In addition to being used as a creative design element, energy can be saved by actively using natural light from skylights and reducing the amount of electricity needed to provide light.