Skyspan Barrel Vaults for Residential and Commercial Structural Glazing Projects

Based in Sydney, Skyspan Australia Pty Ltd provides a versatile and creative design solution to achieving architectural atmosphere and natural interior light. Using the latest manufacturing facilities and backed by a comprehensive design service, Skyspan Barrel Vaults is the complete system for commercial and residential structural-glazing projects.

Skyspan Barrel Vaults ensure structural and architectural enhancement by combining natural light and weather protection integrity

Meets uncompromising standards in weather proofing and structural integrity

Natural modular allows the overall structural geometry to be mirrored and achieve ultimate results in all design elements

In-house thermoforming, metal fabrication, powdercoating and assembly facilities to ensure quality architectural construction

Skyspan Barrel Vaults can be glazed in a range of materials to suit specific requirements

Available in a range of acrylic or poly carbonate tinted sheet materials

Glazing is available in opal, clear, bronze and grey solar tints

In addition to being used as a creative design element, energy can be saved by actively using natural light from skylights and reducing the amount of electricity needed to provide light.