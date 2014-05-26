Skyspan Architectural Skylights for Residential Projects
Skyspan Architectural Skylights provide natural light, ventilation and atmosphere for domestic applications.
Overview
Skyspan Architectural Skylights provide natural light and ventilation for domestic and commercial applications. Energy and cost efficient, the Architectural Skylights provide an aesthetic design element to any building, creating an atmosphere of elegance and design.
Energy efficient Skylights manufactured to fit all types of roof profiles
- Provides ventilation away from external walls
- Excellent durability
- Standard dome formed from 3mm opal acrylic and 4.5mm opal acrylic for larger sizes
- Manufactured from Zincalume steel
- Polycarbonate manufacturing option available
- Tint and clear dome options are available
- Ventilated and passive ventilated options available
- Supplied in a range of materials: aluminium, stainless steel and copper
- 7 year guarantee
Skyspan Architectural Skylights are low maintenance and are available in a range of options
- Circular Skylights
- Pyramid Skylights
- Thermoformed Skylights
- Segmented Skylights
Skyspan Architectural Skylights have no fixings through the glazing to allow for thermal cycling, providing a durable and economic solution for residential projects.