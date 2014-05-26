Skyspan Architectural Skylights for Residential Projects

Skyspan Architectural Skylights provide natural light and ventilation for domestic and commercial applications. Energy and cost efficient, the Architectural Skylights provide an aesthetic design element to any building, creating an atmosphere of elegance and design.

Energy efficient Skylights manufactured to fit all types of roof profiles

Provides ventilation away from external walls

Excellent durability

Standard dome formed from 3mm opal acrylic and 4.5mm opal acrylic for larger sizes

Manufactured from Zincalume steel

Polycarbonate manufacturing option available

Tint and clear dome options are available

Ventilated and passive ventilated options available

Supplied in a range of materials: aluminium, stainless steel and copper

7 year guarantee

Skyspan Architectural Skylights are low maintenance and are available in a range of options

Circular Skylights

Pyramid Skylights

Thermoformed Skylights

Segmented Skylights

Skyspan Architectural Skylights have no fixings through the glazing to allow for thermal cycling, providing a durable and economic solution for residential projects.