Skyline - Relax and Regenerate at Home

The latest edition to a suite of ‘wellness’ solutions from Rogerseller introduces Skyline, a range of saunas created by Talocci Design for Effegibi. The Skyline Sauna was created as a complete furniture piece styled to integrate seamlessly into any part of a home.

The contemporary design of the Skyline Sauna offers simple lines and neutral tones, ideal for any interior style room or environment

Low humidity of 20-30% allows the user to enjoy temperatures of 100⁰C

Temperatures trigger the body’s natural sweating mechanism, regenerating the body by ridding it of toxins and impurities

Switch off. Enjoy relaxing at home. Tradition meets technology to provide a sauna in your own home, and design products for your wellbeing.

Clear glass reaching up to the ceiling fills the sauna with light

The boundaries of the sauna seemingly melt away to leave a pleasurable sense of freedom

LED lighting with 5 fixed colours, 4 dynamic cycles and white light to provide enriched chromatherapy

The Skyline Sauna range is available exclusively at Rogerseller. To experience working displays, visit the Melbourne and Sydney Rogerseller showrooms.