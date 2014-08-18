Logo
Skyline - Relax and Regenerate at Home

Last Updated on 18 Aug 2014

​The latest edition to a suite of ‘wellness’ solutions from Rogerseller introduces Skyline, a range of saunas created by Talocci Design for Effegibi.

Overview
Description

The latest edition to a suite of ‘wellness’ solutions from Rogerseller introduces Skyline, a range of saunas created by Talocci Design for Effegibi. The Skyline Sauna was created as a complete furniture piece styled to integrate seamlessly into any part of a home.

The contemporary design of the Skyline Sauna offers simple lines and neutral tones, ideal for any interior style room or environment

  • Low humidity of 20-30% allows the user to enjoy temperatures of 100⁰C
  • Temperatures trigger the body’s natural sweating mechanism, regenerating the body by ridding it of toxins and impurities

Switch off. Enjoy relaxing at home. Tradition meets technology to provide a sauna in your own home, and design products for your wellbeing.

  • Clear glass reaching up to the ceiling fills the sauna with light
  • The boundaries of the sauna seemingly melt away to leave a pleasurable sense of freedom
  • LED lighting with 5 fixed colours, 4 dynamic cycles and white light to provide enriched chromatherapy

The Skyline Sauna range is available exclusively at Rogerseller. To experience working displays, visit the Melbourne and Sydney Rogerseller showrooms.

