Skybridge2 Modular Walkway Systems with Handrails
Last Updated on 03 Jul 2013
Lightweight and maintenance free modular walkways and handrails
Overview
Description
Skybridge2 Modular Walkway Systems are an excellent alternative to conventional walkways and offers safe pedestrian access on roofs and equipment. The Skybridge2 Systems provide effective roof-deck protection and safe access to any roof mounted equipment across various roof pitches.
The Skybridge2 System offers a number of alternative materials:
All Modular Walkway Systems are specifically engineered to ensure maximum structural soundness. The non-corrosive nature of materials used also means the walkways are low maintenance.
To maximise roof safety, it is crucial to choose and install the correct system. The height safety experts at Safemaster can advise you on any of your roof safety requirements to provide you with a solution that is highly cost effective.
