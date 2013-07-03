Logo
Skybridge2 Modular Walkway Systems with Handrails
Last Updated on 03 Jul 2013

Lightweight and maintenance free modular walkways and handrails

Skybridge2 Modular Walkway Systems are an excellent alternative to conventional walkways and offers safe pedestrian access on roofs and equipment. The Skybridge2 Systems provide effective roof-deck protection and safe access to any roof mounted equipment across various roof pitches.

The Skybridge2 System offers a number of alternative materials:
  • Marine-Grade
  • AluminiumReinforced Fibre
  • CompositeGalvanised Steel
Skybridge2 Systems can be constructed in many widths including 600mm, 1200mm and 1800mm. The range provides non-slip, designated walking routes to facilitate optimal safety for working at heights. All Skybridge Systems comply with AS 1657-1992: Fixed platforms, walkways, stairways and ladders are all designed, constructed and installed to meet all legislation to ensure maximum safety features are implemented for the users.

All Modular Walkway Systems are specifically engineered to ensure maximum structural soundness. The non-corrosive nature of materials used also means the walkways are low maintenance.

To maximise roof safety, it is crucial to choose and install the correct system. The height safety experts at Safemaster can advise you on any of your roof safety requirements to provide you with a solution that is highly cost effective.
Contact
Display AddressMinto, NSW

40 Saggart Field Road

02 8796 9000
