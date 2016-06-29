Skile wall light panels
Last Updated on 29 Jun 2016
Overview
Description
Skile wall panels have many of the benefits that the ceiling panels have however they are suitable for different applications. They can show the show different views from beach, marine life and other views of nature.
Main benefits of wall light panels:
- Simulate the beauty of nature
- Generate gentle and even light
- Replaceable images
- Low voltage & efficient LED lights
- Compatible with different ceiling systems
- Easy installation & low maintenance
The Skile wall light panels bring nature and the outdoors in with a vast range of beautiful images.