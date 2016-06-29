Skile wall panels have many of the benefits that the ceiling panels have however they are suitable for different applications. They can show the show different views from beach, marine life and other views of nature.

Main benefits of wall light panels:

Simulate the beauty of nature

Generate gentle and even light

Replaceable images

Low voltage & efficient LED lights

Compatible with different ceiling systems

Easy installation & low maintenance

The Skile wall light panels bring nature and the outdoors in with a vast range of beautiful images.