Skile wall light panels
Last Updated on 29 Jun 2016

Skile wall panels have many of the benefits that the ceiling panels have however they are suitable for different applications.

Overview
Description

Skile wall panels have many of the benefits that the ceiling panels have however they are suitable for different applications. They can show the show different views from beach, marine life and other views of nature.

Main benefits of wall light panels:

  • Simulate the beauty of nature
  • Generate gentle and even light
  • Replaceable images
  • Low voltage & efficient LED lights
  • Compatible with different ceiling systems
  • Easy installation & low maintenance

The Skile wall light panels bring nature and the outdoors in with a vast range of beautiful images.

Skile Installation Guide

340.84 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBrisbane, QLD

Riverside Centre Level 18, 123 Eagle Street

(07) 3088 7676
