Last Updated on 28 Jun 2016

Overview
Description

Skile have a range of ceiling panels in a variety of designs that are designed to bring the feeling of nature into interior spaces. With a wide range of applications for these ceiling panels they can boost mood’s in hospitals, be used to decorate shopping centres, liven up work environments or bring the beauty of nature indoors, into residential buildings.

The main benefits of Skile ceiling panels:

  • Simulate the beauty of nature
  • Generate gentle and even light
  • Replaceable images
  • Low voltage & efficient LED lights
  • Compatible with different ceiling systems
  • Easy installation & low maintenance

The product consists of six different layers that make up the whole:

1. Reflector
2. Defuser
3. Image
4. LED strips
5. Panel frame
6. Ceiling grid

Skile ceiling panels invite a whole new look and inviting feel to any space, bringing the outdoors in.

Downloads
Skile Product catalogue

3.23 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBrisbane, QLD

Riverside Centre Level 18, 123 Eagle Street

(07) 3088 7676
