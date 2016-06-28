Skile have a range of ceiling panels in a variety of designs that are designed to bring the feeling of nature into interior spaces. With a wide range of applications for these ceiling panels they can boost mood’s in hospitals, be used to decorate shopping centres, liven up work environments or bring the beauty of nature indoors, into residential buildings.

The main benefits of Skile ceiling panels:

Simulate the beauty of nature

Generate gentle and even light

Replaceable images

Low voltage & efficient LED lights

Compatible with different ceiling systems

Easy installation & low maintenance

The product consists of six different layers that make up the whole:

1. Reflector

2. Defuser

3. Image

4. LED strips

5. Panel frame

6. Ceiling grid

Skile ceiling panels invite a whole new look and inviting feel to any space, bringing the outdoors in.