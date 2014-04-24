Silent Servant manual dumb waiters for residential use
For years people throughout the world have be depending on manual dumbwaiters to carry their household goods up and down from their ground level entrance
Overview
Although the manual dumbwaiter is not new, the need for them has increased as the high cost of land has begun the common trend of multi-level and hillside homes.
The Silent Servant Dumb Waiter
- All the support members pre-drilled, labeled and cut to size
- The guide rails manufactured to the proper length, and the attachment holes are pre-drilled
- The kit also includes all installation fasteners, hand rope and cables
- Delivering a smooth and quiet operation with minimal effort
- The simplest design of the ropes, pulley and fully automatic brake mechanism is a major convenience for multilevel
- The use of the finest produced materials insures a lifetime of trouble free service
Kitchens are now being placed on the upper level for views and easier lifestyles are being sort by home owners.
Simplest in operation the Silent Servant is an improved version of the time tested manual dumbwaiter in offering convenience for moving groceries, laundry, fire wood and more between floors.