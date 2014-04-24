Silent Servant manual dumb waiters for residential use

Although the manual dumbwaiter is not new, the need for them has increased as the high cost of land has begun the common trend of multi-level and hillside homes.

The Silent Servant Dumb Waiter

All the support members pre-drilled, labeled and cut to size

The guide rails manufactured to the proper length, and the attachment holes are pre-drilled

The kit also includes all installation fasteners, hand rope and cables

Delivering a smooth and quiet operation with minimal effort

The simplest design of the ropes, pulley and fully automatic brake mechanism is a major convenience for multilevel

The use of the finest produced materials insures a lifetime of trouble free service

Kitchens are now being placed on the upper level for views and easier lifestyles are being sort by home owners.

Simplest in operation the Silent Servant is an improved version of the time tested manual dumbwaiter in offering convenience for moving groceries, laundry, fire wood and more between floors.