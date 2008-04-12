Signs, Display Systems and Poster Holders from S2K Identity Systems

Display Systems from S2K Identity Systems are easy to use and there no tools required for changeover of printed items. All products accept paper inserts enabling clients to update their own information as often as required. S2K's various display systems are suitable for:

Posters

Displays

Notices

Meeting Information

Labels

Workstation Signs

Floor Plans

Evacuation Maps

And much more

Features and benefits:

Simple to use

Easy to update

Slim profile design

Extremely user friendly

In-house updateable with the use of a printer

Various mounting options possible

A large range of standard and custom sizes are available

Sizes and options:

Bulletin Boards from 105mm wide x 63mm high and up to A4 Max

Poster Holder from A4 to A0 Max and any custom size in between

Paper Hanger up to 2mt in length, it can be cut to any size up to 2mt

Bulletin Board and Poster Holders are available in a range of finishes including Satin Natural Anodised backing panel, Grey trim and End Caps, Clear Non Glare Acrylic face

Recent projects include Tabcorp, QANTAS, Melbourne Exhibition Centre, Camberwell Girls Grammar, Coles, Myer, BP and various universities.