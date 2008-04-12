Signs, Display Systems and Poster Holders from S2K Identity Systems
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Signage, Bulletin Boards, Poster Holders, Paper Hangers
Overview
Description
Display Systems from S2K Identity Systems are easy to use and there no tools required for changeover of printed items. All products accept paper inserts enabling clients to update their own information as often as required. S2K's various display systems are suitable for:
- Posters
- Displays
- Notices
- Meeting Information
- Labels
- Workstation Signs
- Floor Plans
- Evacuation Maps
- And much more
Features and benefits:
- Simple to use
- Easy to update
- Slim profile design
- Extremely user friendly
- In-house updateable with the use of a printer
- Various mounting options possible
- A large range of standard and custom sizes are available
Sizes and options:
- Bulletin Boards from 105mm wide x 63mm high and up to A4 Max
- Poster Holder from A4 to A0 Max and any custom size in between
- Paper Hanger up to 2mt in length, it can be cut to any size up to 2mt
- Bulletin Board and Poster Holders are available in a range of finishes including Satin Natural Anodised backing panel, Grey trim and End Caps, Clear Non Glare Acrylic face
Recent projects include Tabcorp, QANTAS, Melbourne Exhibition Centre, Camberwell Girls Grammar, Coles, Myer, BP and various universities.
