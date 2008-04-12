Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
S2K Identity Systems
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Signs, Display Systems and Poster Holders from S2K Identity Systems
Signs, Display Systems and Poster Holders from S2K Identity Systems
Signs, Display Systems and Poster Holders from S2K Identity Systems
Signs, Display Systems and Poster Holders from S2K Identity Systems
Signs, Display Systems and Poster Holders from S2K Identity Systems
Signs, Display Systems and Poster Holders from S2K Identity Systems
Signs, Display Systems and Poster Holders from S2K Identity Systems
Signs, Display Systems and Poster Holders from S2K Identity Systems
Signs, Display Systems and Poster Holders from S2K Identity Systems
Signs, Display Systems and Poster Holders from S2K Identity Systems
Signs, Display Systems and Poster Holders from S2K Identity Systems
Signs, Display Systems and Poster Holders from S2K Identity Systems

Signs, Display Systems and Poster Holders from S2K Identity Systems

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Signage, Bulletin Boards, Poster Holders, Paper Hangers

Overview
Description

Display Systems from S2K Identity Systems are easy to use and there no tools required for changeover of printed items. All products accept paper inserts enabling clients to update their own information as often as required. S2K's various display systems are suitable for:

  • Posters
  • Displays
  • Notices
  • Meeting Information
  • Labels
  • Workstation Signs
  • Floor Plans
  • Evacuation Maps
  • And much more

Features and benefits:

  • Simple to use
  • Easy to update
  • Slim profile design
  • Extremely user friendly
  • In-house updateable with the use of a printer
  • Various mounting options possible
  • A large range of standard and custom sizes are available

Sizes and options:

  • Bulletin Boards from 105mm wide x 63mm high and up to A4 Max
  • Poster Holder from A4 to A0 Max and any custom size in between
  • Paper Hanger up to 2mt in length, it can be cut to any size up to 2mt
  • Bulletin Board and Poster Holders are available in a range of finishes including Satin Natural Anodised backing panel, Grey trim and End Caps, Clear Non Glare Acrylic face

Recent projects include Tabcorp, QANTAS, Melbourne Exhibition Centre, Camberwell Girls Grammar, Coles, Myer, BP and various universities.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Bulletin Board Mounting Options

165.15 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Bulletin Boards

284.49 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Bulletin Board Sizes

28.76 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Bulletin Board- How it works

166.77 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Poster Holders- How it works

371.28 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Poster Holders Sizes

46.15 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Poster Holders Mounting Options

150.74 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Paper Hanger Sizes

59.4 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Paper Hanger- How it operates

64.74 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMoorabbin, VIC

9 Lennox St

03 9555 7473
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap