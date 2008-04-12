Shower Systems and Bathroom Accessories from Parisi Bathroomware

Tapware, Baths and Basins by Parisi Bathroomware

Benefits of Parisi Bathroomware

WELS certified WC’s and tapware

National Distribution Network

Capacity to offer an extensive Bathroomware range that is constantly updated

Architectural and Design representation

Comprehensive product information in Parisi's technical manual and website

Parisi has been introducing innovative Italian Bathroomware products to the Australian market for 25 years

Parisi Bathroomware supply quality bathroomware, designed and manufactured in Italy with exclusive brands including Flaminia, Art Ceram, Hidra, Simas and signature Parisi products.