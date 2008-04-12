Shower Systems and Bathroom Accessories from Parisi Bathroomware
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Parisi Bathroomware offer superior Italian bathroom accessories including basins, baths, toilets and tapware.
Overview
Description
Tapware, Baths and Basins by Parisi Bathroomware
Parisi Bathroomware supply quality bathroomware, designed and manufactured in Italy with exclusive brands including Flaminia, Art Ceram, Hidra, Simas and signature Parisi products.
Benefits of Parisi Bathroomware
- WELS certified WC’s and tapware
- National Distribution Network
- Capacity to offer an extensive Bathroomware range that is constantly updated
- Architectural and Design representation
- Comprehensive product information in Parisi's technical manual and website
- Parisi has been introducing innovative Italian Bathroomware products to the Australian market for 25 years