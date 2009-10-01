Logo
Drainage Solutions

Shower Drains from Creative Drain Solutions

Last Updated on 01 Oct 2009

Lineal drains for bathrooms, laundry areas, showers, disabled bathrooms and spas

Overview
Description
Drainage Systems
Advantage style shower drains from Creative Drain Solutions are quality stainless steel drains, manufactured in a simple style to compliment your decor.

Easily installed with stock sizes or custom sizing available, the Advantage bathroom drains are the perfect drainage pipes and drains for plumbers, home renovators, builders and architects.

Features of Advantage Shower Drains
Large waterproofing flanges make waterproofing with confidence. The drain solutions are suitable for:
  • Bathroom Drains
  • Shower Drains
  • Disabled Access
  • Laundries
  • Balconies
  • Around Baths
  • Spas
Available in polished or brushed finish stainless steel drains.
Contact
Display AddressFerntree Gully, VIC

Factory 13, 69 Acacia Road

(03) 9758 0588
