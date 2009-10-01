Shower Drains from Creative Drain Solutions
Last Updated on 01 Oct 2009
Lineal drains for bathrooms, laundry areas, showers, disabled bathrooms and spas
Overview
Description
Drainage Systems
Advantage style shower drains from Creative Drain Solutions are quality stainless steel drains, manufactured in a simple style to compliment your decor.
Easily installed with stock sizes or custom sizing available, the Advantage bathroom drains are the perfect drainage pipes and drains for plumbers, home renovators, builders and architects.
Features of Advantage Shower Drains
Large waterproofing flanges make waterproofing with confidence. The drain solutions are suitable for:
Advantage style shower drains from Creative Drain Solutions are quality stainless steel drains, manufactured in a simple style to compliment your decor.
Easily installed with stock sizes or custom sizing available, the Advantage bathroom drains are the perfect drainage pipes and drains for plumbers, home renovators, builders and architects.
Features of Advantage Shower Drains
Large waterproofing flanges make waterproofing with confidence. The drain solutions are suitable for:
- Bathroom Drains
- Shower Drains
- Disabled Access
- Laundries
- Balconies
- Around Baths
- Spas