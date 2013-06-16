Logo
Shift Creative Crib
Shift Executive Style
Shift in Dept of Human Services Fitout
Shift Meeting Hub

Shift Demountable Partitioning Systems from Formula Interiors

Last Updated on 16 Jun 2013

Highly resolved, fully reconfigurable, demountable partitioning system

Overview
Description
Shift is a highly resolved and locally made, fully reconfigurable, demountable partitioning system ideal for flexibility and churn in office accommodation. As it can be fully reconfigured, walls can be moved and spaces redefined over time eliminating building waste and avoiding reduced productivity with minimal staff disruption as spaces are reconfigured.

Shift can be adapted to many interiors due to its modularity and key elements that allow for maximum reuse and flexibility such as height adjustment at the floor and ceiling.

Shift has maximum longevity as it can be reused within a fitout or moved to a new fitout:
  • Quick and easy to install
  • Low cost of ownership
  • Easy to specify and customise
  • No damage to floors and ceilings
  • Cleaner installation
  • Highly reconfigurable
Shift is available in a wide range of panel and frame options, including single glazing, double glazing, powdercoated, anodised or polished to specification.
Shift Demountable Partitioning System

1.30 MB

Download
Dept. of Human Services - Forrest, ACT

517.09 KB

Download
Design Award in the Architecture & Interiors Category

144.05 KB

Download
Brisbane, QLD
21 Wellington Road

21 Wellington Road

1300 034 034
