Shift Demountable Partitioning Systems from Formula Interiors

Shift has maximum longevity as it can be reused within a fitout or moved to a new fitout:

Quick and easy to install

Low cost of ownership

Easy to specify and customise

No damage to floors and ceilings

Cleaner installation

Highly reconfigurable

is a highly resolved and locally made, fully reconfigurable, demountable partitioning system ideal for flexibility and churn in office accommodation. As it can be fully reconfigured, walls can be moved and spaces redefined over time eliminating building waste and avoiding reduced productivity with minimal staff disruption as spaces are reconfigured.can be adapted to many interiors due to its modularity and key elements that allow for maximum reuse and flexibility such as height adjustment at the floor and ceiling.is available in a wide range of panel and frame options, including single glazing, double glazing, powdercoated, anodised or polished to specification.