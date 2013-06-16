Shift Demountable Partitioning Systems from Formula Interiors
Last Updated on 16 Jun 2013
Highly resolved, fully reconfigurable, demountable partitioning system
Overview
Description
Shift is a highly resolved and locally made, fully reconfigurable, demountable partitioning system ideal for flexibility and churn in office accommodation. As it can be fully reconfigured, walls can be moved and spaces redefined over time eliminating building waste and avoiding reduced productivity with minimal staff disruption as spaces are reconfigured.
Shift can be adapted to many interiors due to its modularity and key elements that allow for maximum reuse and flexibility such as height adjustment at the floor and ceiling.
Shift has maximum longevity as it can be reused within a fitout or moved to a new fitout:
- Quick and easy to install
- Low cost of ownership
- Easy to specify and customise
- No damage to floors and ceilings
- Cleaner installation
- Highly reconfigurable