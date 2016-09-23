Shaw Contract ‘Vertical Layers’: Find beauty in the unexpected

Shaw Contract’s Vertical Layers carpet tile collection finds beauty in the unexpected. Inspired by the beauty of surfaces that had been exposed by the elements of time, Shaw Contract’s designers explored forgotten places that told a story through the layers that were revealed on the walls, surfaces and structures themselves. These places bore the energy of both the present and the past. The elements and exposure left surfaces that were weathered and beautifully worn.

Patterns available:

Expose: a medium-scale pattern with natural and organic elements inspired by the peeling of paint off wooden surfaces

Relief: a small-scale texture with density variations to add interest. Inspired by worn and scratched surfaces

Uncover: a medium-scale pattern with natural and organic elements inspired by surface variations from the exposure of the elements and time

Tinge: a medium-scale pattern with organic movement uncovering an exposed colour

Undertone: a medium-scale pattern in a wash of subtle organic movement inspired by oxidized metal

Vertical Layers carpet tiles are Cradle to Cradle Certified CM Silver and uses premium Eco Solution Q® fibre. All tiles feature EcoWorx® backing, which is certified with the highest level of GECA certification and a Green Star ‘Level A’ product rating according to the Green Building Council of Australia. EcoWorx® carpet tiles are 100% PVC and bitumen free and are backed with an environmental guarantee for reclamation and recycling.