Shaw Contract ‘Noble Materials’: Luxury and opulence in carpet tile and broadloom

Shaw Contract’s Noble Materials carpet collection is inspired by time their designers spent studying and interpreting how stone was harnessed from nature, cut into slabs and integrated meticulously into the foundation of a building.

Carpet Tile Styles

Slab: a simple design with sleek, shifting stone like texture, available in nine colours

Honed: large-scale and angled, matching at spontaneous moments, available in nine colours

Alchemy: adds in detailed lustrous metallics to the Honed background, available in nine colours

Form: highlights organic natural, available in in nine colours

Broadloom Styles

Strata: texture overlays onto itself to create a multi-directional pattern, available in nine colours

Fault: creates an organic stone formation with naturally occurring metallic veining, available in nine colours

Woven Styles

Monolith: a woven, sleek texture

Base Metal: metal sheen with an exaggerated loop base

Noble Materials carpet tiles are Cradle to Cradle Certified CM Silver and uses premium Eco Solution Q® fibre. All tiles feature EcoWorx® backing, which is certified with the highest level of GECA certification and a Green Star ‘Level A’ product rating according to the Green Building Council of Australia. EcoWorx® carpet tiles are 100% PVC and bitumen free and are backed with an environmental guarantee for reclamation and recycling.