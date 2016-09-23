Shaw Contract ‘Noble Materials’: Luxury and opulence in carpet tile and broadloom
Shaw Contract’s Noble Materials carpet collection is inspired by time their designers spent studying and interpreting how stone was harnessed from nature, cut into slabs and integrated meticulously into the foundation of a building.
Overview
Carpet Tile Styles
- Slab: a simple design with sleek, shifting stone like texture, available in nine colours
- Honed: large-scale and angled, matching at spontaneous moments, available in nine colours
- Alchemy: adds in detailed lustrous metallics to the Honed background, available in nine colours
- Form: highlights organic natural, available in in nine colours
Broadloom Styles
- Strata: texture overlays onto itself to create a multi-directional pattern, available in nine colours
- Fault: creates an organic stone formation with naturally occurring metallic veining, available in nine colours
Woven Styles
- Monolith: a woven, sleek texture
- Base Metal: metal sheen with an exaggerated loop base
Noble Materials carpet tiles are Cradle to Cradle Certified CM Silver and uses premium Eco Solution Q® fibre. All tiles feature EcoWorx® backing, which is certified with the highest level of GECA certification and a Green Star ‘Level A’ product rating according to the Green Building Council of Australia. EcoWorx® carpet tiles are 100% PVC and bitumen free and are backed with an environmental guarantee for reclamation and recycling.
