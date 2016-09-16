Shaw Contract ‘Configure’: bold hexagonal shapes and deconstructed designs

Shaw Contract’s Configure collection combines hexagonal format and asymmetric shapes at random, providing connectivity to build scale and enhance user experience.

Designed to promote impromptu interaction, Configure carpet tiles assist with wayfinding and provide alluring, visual interest. Deconstructed, rhythmic patterns and bold colour encourage a more imaginative, playful approach with installation.

Building on the success of our 2013 launch of the Hexagon collection, it was appropriate timing to add to the portfolio of existing styles. We selected the current style Plane as a base for the Configure collection, and focused on complimenting the best-selling colours with 14 new additions to the palette. These include: six cool greys, one yellow, three teals, one coral, and three shades of magenta.

Four styles comprise the collection, all of which are 26oz multi-level cut/loop constriction and made with EcoSolution Q nylon on EcoWorx backing: