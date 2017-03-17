ShapeShell Freeform: Advanced composites that bring buildability to any shape you can imagine

ShapeShell Freeform is the essence of what can be achieved with ShapeShell’s unique advanced composites.

Conctructed from a matrix of structural fibre reinforced in a polymer binder, ShapeShell Freeform allows for the production of the most complex of shapes.

Unlike FRP or GRP, ShapeShell Freeform’s infusion method creates a single unit with reinforcement as part of the base structure – not added on. This combination of light weight structure and stiffness outperforms most other materials including steel, aluminium, timber and cement when used in the same application.

As a tool to realise almost any shape you can imagine, ShapeSheel Freeform allows that shape to be buildable and tailored to a multitude of applications.

ShapeShell edges are finished with high quality detailing – not just cut. And with millimetre accuracy in production, ShapeShell Freeform offers easy installation across even the most organic shapes..

ShapeShell Freeform is available in a full range of colours and surface finishes – including both cementatious (exposed aggregate) and PVDF in any level of gloss from 5% to 80%.