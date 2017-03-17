ShapeShell Freeform: Advanced composites that bring buildability to any shape you can imagine
Last Updated on 17 Mar 2017
ShapeShell Freeform is the essence of what can be achieved with ShapeShell’s unique advanced composites.
Overview
Conctructed from a matrix of structural fibre reinforced in a polymer binder, ShapeShell Freeform allows for the production of the most complex of shapes.
Unlike FRP or GRP, ShapeShell Freeform’s infusion method creates a single unit with reinforcement as part of the base structure – not added on. This combination of light weight structure and stiffness outperforms most other materials including steel, aluminium, timber and cement when used in the same application.
As a tool to realise almost any shape you can imagine, ShapeSheel Freeform allows that shape to be buildable and tailored to a multitude of applications.
ShapeShell edges are finished with high quality detailing – not just cut. And with millimetre accuracy in production, ShapeShell Freeform offers easy installation across even the most organic shapes..
ShapeShell Freeform is available in a full range of colours and surface finishes – including both cementatious (exposed aggregate) and PVDF in any level of gloss from 5% to 80%.