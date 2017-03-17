ShapeShell Façade System: Advanced composites with full fire certification

ShapeShell Façade is an advanced cladding system available in a range of shapes and sizes.

Unlike FRP or GRP, ShapeShell is an advanced composite engineered to deliver strength, durability and span.

Its infused manufacturing technique provides an extraordinary matrix of possibilities. Edges are finished with high quality detailing – not just cut.

Unlike many façade systems, ShapeShell Façades provide total fire certification to international standards.

As a lightweight, stiff structure, ShapeShell Facades are built to the highest levels of accuracy which delivers incredibly easy handling and installation.

ShapeShell Facades are available in a full range of colours and surface finishes – including both cementatious (exposed aggregate) and PVDF in any level of gloss from 5% to 80%.