ShapeShell Balustrade: advanced composites that say goodbye to boring

ShapeShell Balustrade is another product in the ShapeShell stable of advanced composites.

With its monocoque infused construction, ShapeShell Balustrade delivers an extraordinarily strong yet lightweight product available in any shape you can imagine.

Unlike FRP or GRP, the ShapeShell Balustrade advanced composite matrix allows for both flat panels and the most complex of curves.

ShapeShell edges are finished with high quality detailing – not just cut. And with millimetre accuracy in production, ShapeShell Balustrade offers easy installation not matter how complex the fixing point needs to be.

ShapeShell Balustrade is available in a full range of colours and surface finishes – including both cementatious (exposed aggregate) and PVDF in any level of gloss from 5% to 80%.