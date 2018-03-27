A shake is a basic wooden shingle made from split logs. Shakes have traditionally been used for roofing and siding applications around the world. Higher-grade shakes are typically used for roofing purposes, while the lower grades are used for siding. In either situation, properly installed shingles provide long-lasting weather protection and a rustic aesthetic, though they require more maintenance than some other more modern weather-proofing systems.

The term shake is sometimes used as a colloquialism for all wood shingles, though shingles are sawn rather than split. In traditional usage, “shake” refers to the board to which the shingle is nailed, not the shingle. Split wooden shingles are referred to as shag shingles.