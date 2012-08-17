Set a solid foundation with Dunlop’s hard flooring underlay for timber, laminate and vinyl floors

Dunlop Flooring provide a range of hard flooring underlay to complement any style and budget.

Dunlop Timbermate

Dunlop Timbermate is a 2mm hard flooring underlay specially designed to reduce sound transfer whilst also providing added moisture protection. Dunlop Timbermate has been tested by the CSIRO to determine its impact sound performance and compliance with the standard set by the National Construction Code (NCC). We are proud to state that all Dunlop hard flooring underlays exceed the standard.



Application: Dunlop Timbermate is recommended for use with most common laminate and engineered timber floating floors.

Dunlop Thermacoustic

Dunlop Thermacoustic is a 3mm hard flooring underlay specially designed to offer an increased reduction in sound transfer whilst also providing added moisture and thermal protection. Dunlop Thermacoustic has been tested by the CSIRO to determine its impact sound performance and compliance with the standard set by the National Construction Code (NCC). We are proud to state that all Dunlop hard flooring underlays exceed the standard.



Application: Dunlop Thermacoustic is recommended for use with most common laminate and engineered timber floating floors where superior acoustic, moisture and thermal protection is required.

Dunlop Timbercushion

Dunlop Timbercushion is a 2mm specialist hard flooring underlay that provides superior acoustic performance. Incorporating a 200-micron moisture resistant barrier, Timbercushion offers effective moisture and thermal protection. This product includes an incorporated tape seal on the end of the rolls for increased water vapour resistance. Dunlop Timbercushion has been tested by the CSIRO to determine its impact sound performance and compliance with the standard set by the National Construction Code (NCC). We are proud to state that all Dunlop hard flooring underlays exceed the standard.



Application: Dunlop Timbercushion is recommended for use with most common laminate, engineered wood and solid timber floating floors where superior noise reduction, effective moisture protection and resilience is required.

Dunlop Aquacoustic

Dunlop Aquacoustic is a 3mm specialist hard flooring underlay that provides unsurpassed acoustic performance. Incorporating a 200-micron moisture resistant barrier, Aquacoustic offers superior moisture protection. This product includes an incorporated tape seal on the end of the rolls for increased water vapour resistance. Dunlop Aquacoustic has been tested by the CSIRO to determine its impact sound performance and compliance with the standard set by the National Construction Code (NCC). We are proud to state that all Dunlop hard flooring underlays exceed the standard.



Application: Dunlop Aquacoustic is recommended for use with most common laminate, engineered wood and solid timber floating floors where excellent noise reduction, unbeatable moisture protection and resilience is required.

Advantage 3

Dunlop Advantage 3 is a 3mm rubber/cork acoustic underlay suitable for conventional and double bond applications. Designed to reduce impact sound reduction, Advantage 3 is suited for domestic and commercial applications. Dunlop Advantage 3 has been tested by the CSIRO to determine its impact sound performance and compliance with the standard set by the National Construction Code (NCC). We are proud to state that all Dunlop hard flooring underlays exceed the standard.



Application: Dunlop Advantage 3 is recommended for use with solid and engineered timber, laminate and luxury vinyl planks.

For more information about any of the products in Dunlop’s underlay or hard flooring range visit https://heartridge.com.au/ and https://www.dunlopflooring.com.au/ or call 1800 622 293.