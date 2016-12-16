Series 3 high-performance raised platforms - Where additional height is required

Series 3 was designed with extra height, increasing airflow in order to improve machine performance and longevity. The responsive design also allows the platform's deck to be height adjustable, sitting flush with the building's finished floor level, and providing easy integration of plant equipment with raised ducts and pipe work. Moreover, Series 3 is compatible with high pitched roofs and saw-toothed roofs and the added height provides easy access under the platform for routine inspections and maintenance.

Generations ahead of conventional structural steel platforms, the unique lightweight design (16kg per m²) distributes your load evenly, reducing structural hotspots to the roof and minimising the need for added load bearing supports in the building. Live load rated to 2.5kPa, 5kPa or higher (AS 1657-2013), Series 3 is engineered strong. Featuring all aluminium components with stainless steel fixings, Series 3 is backed by a 20-year warranty.

What's more, the agile systems allow platforms to be kept in stock and ready to ship, greatly reducing lead times. And with our simple installation manual, Series 3 can be quickly assembled by a trade on site, or installed by one of our skilled installer teams located nationwide.