The Ultimate semi-frameless uses a unique Ultimate Clamp System and pivot manufactured from high-quality forged brass allowing for minimum top and bottom door clearance. Held by a single hole in the glass and thus reducing costly glass cutouts, this unique clamp system has been tested to hold up to 950mm wide doors.

The attention to detail on our semi-frameless pivot clamp system incorporates a pocket free door opening that reduces sill water build up, wedge glazed and silicone seal for superior sealing and magnetic door closures at the head of the door.

Features and benefits: