Ultimate semi-frameless clamp system

Last Updated on 07 May 2020

The Ultimate semi-frameless uses a unique Ultimate Clamp System and pivot manufactured from high-quality forged brass allowing for minimum top and bottom door clearance.

Overview
Description

The Ultimate semi-frameless uses a unique Ultimate Clamp System and pivot manufactured from high-quality forged brass allowing for minimum top and bottom door clearance. Held by a single hole in the glass and thus reducing costly glass cutouts, this unique clamp system has been tested to hold up to 950mm wide doors.

The attention to detail on our semi-frameless pivot clamp system incorporates a pocket free door opening that reduces sill water build up, wedge glazed and silicone seal for superior sealing and magnetic door closures at the head of the door.

Features and benefits:

  • High quality brass clamping system
  • Clean door Sill, no pocket infills, free from water build up and mold
  • Stainless steel fixings
  • 6463 polished alloy
  • 10 Year Warranty (conditions apply)
  • Manufactured in Australia from local and imported products

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Eclipse Slimline Brochure

310.7 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Ultimate Sill-Less Brochure

2.19 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Ultimate Pivot Clamp Brochure

890.21 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCarrum Downs, VIC

99 Frankston Gardens Drive

1300 139 706
