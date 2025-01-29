Logo
Security access street furniture

SecurAccess

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

As the world reacts to the growing threat of motor vehicles being used in terrorist attacks, local & state governments are now tasked with how best to protect people in public spaces.

Overview
Description

As the world reacts to the growing threat of motor vehicles being used in terrorist attacks local & state governments are now tasked with how best to protect people in public spaces.

In the past the logical solution was to install certified crash rated specialised products. These solutions take time to plan and install, are normally very expensive and often result in a fortress style atmosphere. A new alternative currently being suggested from Security Agencies is to take a more simple approach by Stopping Vehicles Gaining Entry. Street furniture elements strategically positioned deny vehicle access and provide a more economically engineered solution.

The key requirements in implementing this are:

  • All products used need to be connected to the pavement by shear keys
  • No openings more than 1.2m wide
  • Easy for pedestrians to navigate
  • Aesthetically attractive
  • Allow service vehicle access

LEDA's Street Furniture range has been designed with Security and Hostile Vehicle Mitigation (HVM) as the main criteria. With this in mind it is important that architects and end users have a choice in deciding whether to select certified product that has been successfully impact tested (normally involve imported and expensive product) or locally manufactured more economical Engineered Solutions.

LEDA's extensive experience has allowed us to develop the following comprehensive range of Street Furniture for use in crowded & public spaces.

Contact
Display AddressNorthmead, NSW

NSW 8/185 Briens Road

(02) 8413 3410
Display AddressTuggerah, NSW

Head Office & Manufacturing 18 Reliance Drive

02 8413 3430
Office AddressMorningside, QLD

QLD Unit 2/387 Lytton Road

(07) 3613 8270
Office AddressEdwardstown, SA

SA 1/5 Tooronga Ave

(08) 8374 3266
Office AddressSunshine West, VIC

VIC 2/89 Enterprise Way

03 83998150
Postal AddressMalaga, WA

WA 1/27 Century Road

08 6430 1670
