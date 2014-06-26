The marble-based composition of Fibonacci Stone’s Seascape Terrazzo Stone Tiles offers a compelling solution for applications seeking the beauty of natural marble, yet requires a low maintenance and hard-wearing flooring solution.

Fibonacci Stone’s unique Seascape Terrazzo Tiles feature a subtle blue composition contrasted with muted white and light grey marble aggregate chips

Seamless in colour and composition

Colourful tonal palette with subtle blues, muted whites and light greys

Offers quality and strength

100% Green Star rating

Seascape Terrazzo Stone Tiles are ideal for both residential and commercial flooring applications

High slip resistance

Minimal ongoing maintenance required

Offers exemplary environmental credentials

Fibonacci Stone’s expertise in developing custom terrazzo finishes for commercial projects in collaboration with clients is strongly evidenced in the Seascape range, having been conceived in collaboration with leading interior designer Kerry Phelan.

Seascape Terrazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone are available in the following standard sizes:

600x600x20mm

400x400x15mm

According to Fibonacci Stone MD, Michael Karakolis , “The soft pastel blue perfectly imbues a sense of on trend 1950s optimism whilst the introduction of the sophisticated marble accents in grey-scale - shifts Seascape’s tonal composition away from retro and into an elegantly contemporary aesthetic.”