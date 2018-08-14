Logo
Screw fixed – Ceiling/wall: 1 hour, 90 minute & 2 hour FYREPANEL
Last Updated on 14 Aug 2018

The 1 HOUR, 90 MINUTE & 2 HOUR PP - FYREPANELS/PROMAPANELS are screw fixed fire rated access panels with a laminated MDF or ACP face designed to meet the requirements of the BCA with an FRL of - /60/60, -/90/90 & -/120/120.

The 1 HOUR, 90 MINUTE & 2 HOUR PP - FYREPANELS/PROMAPANELS are screw fixed fire rated access panels with a laminated MDF or ACP face designed to meet the requirements of the BCA with an FRL of - /60/60, -/90/90 & -/120/120.

Uses:

The PP - FYREPANEL / PROMAPANEL is approved for installation in walls, shafts and ceilings of fire rated construction where integrity and insulation are required to be maintained to meet that of the building element requiring access through it. Example: A load bearing FRL 60/60/60, 90/90/90 or 120/120/120 Wall/Ceiling or Non-load bearing FRL - /60/60, -/90/90 or -/120/120 wall/ceiling.

1.52 MB

1.28 MB

1.00 MB

Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Gold Coast Office 8/8 Hampton Road

07 5593 4955
Display AddressGeebung, QLD

Brisbane Office 417 Newman Road

07 3865 4422
