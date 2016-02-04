Logo
Acoustic Systems Southlands Westfield
Acoustic Systems Fig Tree Lane Bates Smart
Acoustic Systems Garangula
Acoustic Systems Phillip Colliers International
Acoustic Systems Southlands Westfield
Acoustic Systems Fig Tree Lane Bates Smart
Acoustic Systems Garangula
Acoustic Systems Phillip Colliers International

Screenwood Modular Acoustic Systems for new and existing interiors

Last Updated on 04 Feb 2016

Screenwood Acoustic Systems are the ideal systems for both new and existing interiors to maximise sound absorption.

Overview
Description

Screenwood Acoustic Systems are the ideal systems for both new and existing interiors to maximise sound absorption. Designed for use on walls and ceilings where echo reduction is critical to the amenity of the room.

Manufactured from solid, natural timber the Acoustic Systems from Screenwood address the acoustic requirements whilst also bringing a timeless quality to any space. Available in a variety of profiles, the system incorporates a unique acoustic textile backing to enhance sound absorption, making it ideal as for both decorative and acoustic installations.

Panels are fire rated, VOC tested and NRC rated to offer a complete solution. Screenwood also carries PEFC certification.

Examples of suitable applications include:

  • Educational facilities
  • Hospitality facilities
  • Theatres
  • Offices

Screenwood ceiling and wall acoustic panel systems are delivered on site pre-finished in modules of 296mm wide and in lengths that range between 100mm and 3600mm depending on the requirements of the project.

Screenwood Acoustic Systems are designed to be modular and pre-finished allowing for ease of installation. Screenwood can also facilitate custom projects that require more specific acoustic specifications.

Screenwood Acoustic Systems brochure

Kirrawee, NSW

432 The Boulevarde

02 9521 7200
