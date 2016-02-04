Screenwood Modular Acoustic Systems for new and existing interiors

Screenwood Acoustic Systems are the ideal systems for both new and existing interiors to maximise sound absorption. Designed for use on walls and ceilings where echo reduction is critical to the amenity of the room.

Manufactured from solid, natural timber the Acoustic Systems from Screenwood address the acoustic requirements whilst also bringing a timeless quality to any space. Available in a variety of profiles, the system incorporates a unique acoustic textile backing to enhance sound absorption, making it ideal as for both decorative and acoustic installations.

Panels are fire rated, VOC tested and NRC rated to offer a complete solution. Screenwood also carries PEFC certification.

Examples of suitable applications include:

Educational facilities

Hospitality facilities

Theatres

Offices

Screenwood ceiling and wall acoustic panel systems are delivered on site pre-finished in modules of 296mm wide and in lengths that range between 100mm and 3600mm depending on the requirements of the project.

Screenwood Acoustic Systems are designed to be modular and pre-finished allowing for ease of installation. Screenwood can also facilitate custom projects that require more specific acoustic specifications.