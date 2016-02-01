Screenwood Ceiling and Wall Panels add warmth and texture to both interior and exterior surfaces, through the use of natural timber. The panels offer style and a timeless effect, topped off with the highest quality finish.

Panels are fire tested, VOC tested and acoustically tested to offer a complete solution. Screenwood also carries PEFC certification.

Features & Benefits:

Available in a range of timbers, coatings and finishes

All panels are pre-finished prior to delivery

Offer high performance sound absorption

Exceeds the GBCA requirements for VOC emissions

Made from timber in sustainably managed forests

Designed as a modular system for ease of installation and reduction in labour costs



The proprietary design and engineering results in a linear timber finish avoiding the time consuming individual front fixing of slats on site. Manufactured for both internal and exterior applications, custom panelling is also available.