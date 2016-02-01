Screenwood Ceiling and Wall Panels
Overview
Screenwood Ceiling and Wall Panels add warmth and texture to both interior and exterior surfaces, through the use of natural timber. The panels offer style and a timeless effect, topped off with the highest quality finish.
Panels are fire tested, VOC tested and acoustically tested to offer a complete solution. Screenwood also carries PEFC certification.
Features & Benefits:
- Available in a range of timbers, coatings and finishes
- All panels are pre-finished prior to delivery
- Offer high performance sound absorption
- Exceeds the GBCA requirements for VOC emissions
- Made from timber in sustainably managed forests
- Designed as a modular system for ease of installation and reduction in labour costs
The proprietary design and engineering results in a linear timber finish avoiding the time consuming individual front fixing of slats on site. Manufactured for both internal and exterior applications, custom panelling is also available.