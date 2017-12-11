Scissor Stairs: A sturdy and innovative access system
Designed as a convenient, durable and cost-effective access system for attics and roof spaces, Gorter Hatches' Retractable Attic Ladders are a compact and easy alternative to a space consuming fixed ladder or staircase.
Overview
Our Retractable Attic Ladders are the perfect solution to safely access any attic, ceiling space or roof space. All our ladders come with a 1 year warranty, and feature a wooden ceiling panel, telescopic handrail and aluminium constructed ladder.
Features
The Gorter Hatches range of Retractable Attic Ladders are:
- Easy to install and operate
- Durable and tested up to 150kg
- Counterbalanced and require less than 3kg of force to operate
- Able to cover heights ranging from 2400mm to 3750mm
- BCA Codemark certified
- Available in electronically operated models