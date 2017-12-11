Scissor Stairs: A sturdy and innovative access system

Designed as a convenient, durable and cost-effective access system for attics and roof spaces, Gorter Hatches' Retractable Attic Ladders are a compact and easy alternative to a space consuming fixed ladder or staircase.

Our Retractable Attic Ladders are the perfect solution to safely access any attic, ceiling space or roof space. All our ladders come with a 1 year warranty, and feature a wooden ceiling panel, telescopic handrail and aluminium constructed ladder.

Features

The Gorter Hatches range of Retractable Attic Ladders are: