Scissor Stairs: A sturdy and innovative access system
Scissor Stairs: A sturdy and innovative access system
Scissor Stairs: A sturdy and innovative access system

Last Updated on 11 Dec 2017

Designed as a convenient, durable and cost-effective access system for attics and roof spaces, Gorter Hatches' Retractable Attic Ladders are a compact and easy alternative to a space consuming fixed ladder or staircase.

Overview
Description

Designed as a convenient, durable and cost-effective access system for attics and roof spaces, Gorter Hatches' Retractable Attic Ladders are a compact and easy alternative to a space consuming fixed ladder or staircase.

Our Retractable Attic Ladders are the perfect solution to safely access any attic, ceiling space or roof space. All our ladders come with a 1 year warranty, and feature a wooden ceiling panel, telescopic handrail and aluminium constructed ladder.

Features

The Gorter Hatches range of Retractable Attic Ladders are:

  • Easy to install and operate
  • Durable and tested up to 150kg
  • Counterbalanced and require less than 3kg of force to operate
  • Able to cover heights ranging from 2400mm to 3750mm
  • BCA Codemark certified
  • Available in electronically operated models
Contact
Display AddressPrahran, VIC

Level 1 257 Chapel Street

+61 3 8648 6636
