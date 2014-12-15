Schüco ASS insulated and uninsulated aluminium sliding door systems offer a wide choice of styles and options

Schüco ASS insulated and uninsulated aluminium sliding door systems offer a wide choice of styles, easy-glide operation, perfect weather-tightness when closed, and high levels of transparency thanks to narrow profile widths and slim sight-lines.

Their premium quality means that they are exceptionally rigid and durable. Advanced engineering makes even very large-leafed doors easy to open and close. They are available in four opening types:

Parallel sliding

Lift-and-slide

Tilt/slide

Folding/sliding

Most can either be provided with varying levels of thermal insulation for doors located on outside walls or without insulation for doors being used internally.

Lift-and-slide external doors are easy to move and provide excellent thermal insulation and sound reduction. They can be equipped with concealed, electronic e-slide technology allowing vents weighing up to 250 kg to be moved at the touch of a button.

Tilt/slide doors are a combination of a sliding door and a tilt/turn window. The door can be slid open to provide full access, but if only ventilation is required, the vent can be tilted open to admit fresh air.

Folding/sliding doors are capable of spanning very large openings and the leaves can slide to the left or the right and can be stacked to the inside or the outside depending upon requirement. They allow a clear opening of as much as 95%.

The Schüco ASS PD Panoramic Door range features a flush threshold and a totally concealed frame. And is operated by low-noise, electronic drive-and-lock technology allowing vents up to 500 kg to be operated effortlessly.