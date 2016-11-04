Salto electronic access systems and access control

Gainsborough is proud distributor of world leading electronic access controls. From off line stand alone electronic locks to wireless integrated electronic locks, Gainsborough has an electronic access control to suit most applications include hotels, universities, child care, aged care, offices and residential dwellings.

Salto Clay

The easy cloud based wireless locking solution. Manage access on the go: open remotely, block tags, view entry activity and receive activity messages on your phone. Real time control.

Salto XS4

The SALTO XS4 access control platform combines electronic door components, peripherals and software, providing tailor-made wire-free networked access control solutions. Everything fits together, everything works.

Salto Aelement

AElement is the minimalist RFID lock with stylish design. It allows the integration of all physical security needs in an energy efficient and easy to manage system. Totally wire-free and networked through SALTO Virtual Network and SALTO Wireless network.