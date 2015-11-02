Australian Lock Company is one of the leading distributors of Salto Access Control Systems in Australia.

As times are changing and new technologies become more advanced, the question whether to use a mechanical key system versus and Access Control system is crucial.

Restricted profile Mechanical Key systems provide secure locking and key protection. These systems are ideal for areas where a physical barrier is required to prevent unauthorised entry, however, they do not have the ability to record the audits of who or when the doors were accessed. There are usually also some locations where running a cable is almost impossible.

Australian Lock Company has come up with a solution; BiLock and Galaxy ‘Chipped’ Keyheads.

By adding our specially designed micro-chipped key heads to either one of our BiLock or Galaxy keys; the end-user can now use the key portion for the Mechanical system, along with the Access Control system and having audits written to both the lockset and key.

This chip allows the traditional key to work as an Access Control media the same way as a Card or Fob. The benefit of merging the two access types into a single piece of media minimises the physical amount of media that has to be carried by the users and still allows access to the Salto Access Control system and the extensive range of BiLock or Galaxy mechanical cylinders on such things as filing cabinets, padlocks - the applications are endless!