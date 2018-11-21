Saheco SV-X compact sliding door system

The Saheco SV-X Range provides a compact sliding solution that conceals all clamps and mechanisms within the track, resulting in a sleek minimalistic look. Saheco are the leaders in sliding systems with products available to suit a variety of applications, and strive for continuous development and improvement.

The SV-X System offers a wide range of options to suit any application or desired look. Running tracks can be ceiling or wall mounted, or recessed in the ceiling to completely conceal the track and sliding mechanism. Also available is a wide range of braking mechanisms from basic rubber stoppers to the latest soft closing technology. Saheco's revolutionary Soft Pro provides fully adjustable closing speed to eliminate any slamming when opening and closing the door. This works perfectly on large and heavy panels up to 150kg in weight.

The Saheco SV-X provides the ultimate solution for sliding glass door applications, combining exceptional quality and impeccable design.