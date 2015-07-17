SafeT-BakPak for Secure Storage of Equipment

Ensure that your equipment is stored securely when climbing or descending ladders with the SafeT-BakPak.

The SafeT-BakPak offers:

High-visibility from all angles, featuring 3M Scotchlite reflective materials

Convenient padded internal pocket for storage of 17” laptops of tablets

Comfortably-padded back panel to distribute heavy loads more evenly

Fold away cover that conceals the straps for travel

High quality lock loops and zippers

Featuring four spacious compartments, and designed for rugged conditions; the SafeT-BakPak is the ultimate choice to help you carry your equipment safely to its destination.