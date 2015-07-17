Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Secure Anchor Systems
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
SafeT-BakPak for Secure Storage of Equipment
SafeT-BakPak for Secure Storage of Equipment
SafeT-BakPak for Secure Storage of Equipment
SafeT-BakPak for Secure Storage of Equipment
SafeT-BakPak for Secure Storage of Equipment
SafeT-BakPak for Secure Storage of Equipment
SafeT-BakPak for Secure Storage of Equipment
SafeT-BakPak for Secure Storage of Equipment

SafeT-BakPak for Secure Storage of Equipment

Last Updated on 17 Jul 2015

Ensure that your equipment is stored securely when climbing or descending ladders with the SafeT-BakPak.

Overview
Description

Ensure that your equipment is stored securely when climbing or descending ladders with the SafeT-BakPak.

The SafeT-BakPak offers:

  • High-visibility from all angles, featuring 3M Scotchlite reflective materials
  • Convenient padded internal pocket for storage of 17” laptops of tablets
  • Comfortably-padded back panel to distribute heavy loads more evenly
  • Fold away cover that conceals the straps for travel
  • High quality lock loops and zippers

Featuring four spacious compartments, and designed for rugged conditions; the SafeT-BakPak is the ultimate choice to help you carry your equipment safely to its destination.

Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Unit 26, 56 O'Riordan St

1300 131 881
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap