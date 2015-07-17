SafeT-BakPak for Secure Storage of Equipment
Last Updated on 17 Jul 2015
Ensure that your equipment is stored securely when climbing or descending ladders with the SafeT-BakPak.
Overview
Description
The SafeT-BakPak offers:
- High-visibility from all angles, featuring 3M Scotchlite reflective materials
- Convenient padded internal pocket for storage of 17” laptops of tablets
- Comfortably-padded back panel to distribute heavy loads more evenly
- Fold away cover that conceals the straps for travel
- High quality lock loops and zippers
Featuring four spacious compartments, and designed for rugged conditions; the SafeT-BakPak is the ultimate choice to help you carry your equipment safely to its destination.