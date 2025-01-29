STRUCTAflor® General Purpose is structural grade particleboard sheet flooring for use in domestic and residential buildings. It is particularly suited to platform construction (where the floor is laid prior to erection of walls) as well as fitted floor construction.

FEATURES & BENEFITS:

Look for the characteristic dark surface and check the colour of the tongue and edge.

STRUCTAflor® has a yellow coloured edge wax to identify floor type

STRUCTAflor® has unique colour-coded tongues to identify thickness;

-Yellow Tongue - 19mm for joist centres up to 450mm

-Red Tongue - 22mm for joist centres up to 600mm

-Blue Tongue - 25mm heavy duty for joist centres up to 600mm

-Wax impregnated throughout

-Edge wax coated

-No need to seal uncut edges

Produced in Australia from sustainably grown Australian plantation pine



COMPLIANCE:

Produced to meet Australian/New Zealand General Purpose AS/NZS1860.1 Particleboard Flooring Part 1: Specifications and independently tested and accredited by The Engineered Wood Products Association of Australasia (EWPAA).

Formaldehyde Emission

Formaldehyde emission meets the E1 general-purpose requirement of ≤1.5 mg/L when tested in accordance with Australian/New Zealand General Purpose AS/NZS 4266.16:2004 Method of test 16: Formaldehyde emission - Desiccator method.



RANGE:



INDUSTRY INFORMATION:

Environmental credentials are detailed in the Wood Solutions Environmental Product Declaration: Particleboard.

TECHNICAL NOTES:

Installation Instructions

Please refer to the STRUCTAflor® Installation and Design Manual.

AS1860.2 Particleboard Flooring Part 2: Installation sets out the minimum performance requirements for the installation of particleboard flooring which are acceptable to building authorities in Australia.

Further information is also available in the EWPAA Particleboard Structural Flooring Design Manual.

Design Parameters and Safe Loads

Design parameters information and safe load tables are included in the EWPAA Particleboard Structural Flooring Design Manual.

Thermal Insulation

The thermal conductivity of STRUCTAflor® is 0.12W/mK. Thermal resistance (R-values) calculated in accordance with the relevant provisions of Australian General Purpose AS/NZS4589.1 for the nominated thicknesses are:

Yellow Tongue 19mm R0.16

Red Tongue 22mm R0.18

Blue Tongue 25mm R0.21

Exposure, Storage & Handling

STRUCTAflor® may be exposed to the weather for up to three months, however it is always advisable to enclose the building as soon as possible after laying the floor. Any ponded water should be removed as soon as practicable. This can be achieved by drilling holes of 3mm maximum diameter at not less than 1 metre spacing through the floor where ponding occurs and sweeping water away.

When storing outside ensure packs are kept clear of the ground. Cover with waterproof sheeting laid on timber battens so that air circulates freely between the waterproof cover and the product. Handle and stack with care to avoid damage.

Safety

Gloves, dust masks and glasses should be worn at all times when working with timber. Please refer to Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) for full details.

Waste Disposal

Off-cuts can be disposed of as normal landfill waste. Do not burn treated timbers. Please refer to above Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) for full details below.