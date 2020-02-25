The SICO® 1800 Series Portable Stage system offers all the advantages of a mobile folding stage in a convenient dual-height model along with the simplicity of built-in height adjustability. Used and preferred by hospitality, education, convention and government facilities for over 30 years locally here in Australia and for over 40 years globally the SICO® 1800 Series Portable Stage remains the original and still the safest choice in portable performance staging solutions.

Each stage section rolls freely on its own four built-in wheels, so there are no heavy sections to lift and carry, and no deck or frame trucks to slow you down. The single-height 1800 model is available in multiple height increments, while the dual-height model offers multiple options.

Each section is designed to be handled and set up by just one person, creating significant labour and cost savings for you! Since each stage unit is self-contained, there is no need for bulky deck or frame storage trucks — a valuable feature that not only saves time and money, but also storage space.

Larger 1.8 x 2.4m stage units yield more square footage, so you purchase fewer units than with the traditional smaller sized decks. That also means fewer pieces to move and store, making this option your smartest long-term investment and best value.