Rooftop Walkways and Platforms Monkey Toe® System from Adex
Last Updated on 21 May 2018
Long lasting and safe Monkey Toe® Rooftop Walkways and Plant Platforms.
Overview
High performance Roof Systems, Monkey Toe® delivers you quality steel roofing compatible solutions for versatile applications.
Intelligently designed, Monkey Toe® ensures no debris is collected for cleanliness and reduced maintenance
- Durable corrosion free material construction for long lasting use
- Engineered to high pressure 2.5Kpa per m²
- Easy and quick installation with prefabricated components
Strong and elevated Monkey Toe® Rooftop Walkways
- Quality knurled mesh for safe mobility and improved traction even in the slipperiest of conditions
- Safety in design, raised by 200mm to prevent straying from the walkway
- Light weight aluminium design available
- Load bearing transferred onto structure with minimal penetration points
Mesh and Skeletal construction Monkey Toe® Plant Platforms
- Easily connected to the roofing using quality Monkey Toe® connections
- High grade aluminium construction with optional powder coating
- High traction mesh for complete safety
- Loading weights on Purlins for structural strength and stability
Stable and secure, Monkey Toe® Systems are backed with a 10 year warranty and are quality benchmarked ASN/NZS 1170 0-3 and 5 accredited with B1 and B2 durability compliance for your peace of mind.