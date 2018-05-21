Rooftop Walkways and Platforms Monkey Toe® System from Adex

High performance Roof Systems, Monkey Toe® delivers you quality steel roofing compatible solutions for versatile applications.



Intelligently designed, Monkey Toe® ensures no debris is collected for cleanliness and reduced maintenance

Durable corrosion free material construction for long lasting use

Engineered to high pressure 2.5Kpa per m²

Easy and quick installation with prefabricated components

Strong and elevated Monkey Toe® Rooftop Walkways

Quality knurled mesh for safe mobility and improved traction even in the slipperiest of conditions

Safety in design, raised by 200mm to prevent straying from the walkway

Light weight aluminium design available

Load bearing transferred onto structure with minimal penetration points

Mesh and Skeletal construction Monkey Toe® Plant Platforms

Easily connected to the roofing using quality Monkey Toe® connections

High grade aluminium construction with optional powder coating

High traction mesh for complete safety

Loading weights on Purlins for structural strength and stability

Stable and secure, Monkey Toe® Systems are backed with a 10 year warranty and are quality benchmarked ASN/NZS 1170 0-3 and 5 accredited with B1 and B2 durability compliance for your peace of mind.





