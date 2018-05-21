Logo
Durable and elevated Monkey Toe� Walkways for rooftop access safety
Utilising structural strength rather than roof surface for reliable integrity
Mesh Monkey Toe� Plant Platforms offer high traction safety
Constructed from hard wearing aluminum for longevity
Rooftop Walkways and Platforms Monkey Toe® System from Adex

Last Updated on 21 May 2018

Long lasting and safe Monkey Toe® Rooftop Walkways and Plant Platforms.

Overview
Description

High performance Roof Systems, Monkey Toe® delivers you quality steel roofing compatible solutions for versatile applications.

Intelligently designed, Monkey Toe® ensures no debris is collected for cleanliness and reduced maintenance

  • Durable corrosion free material construction for long lasting use
  • Engineered to high pressure 2.5Kpa per m²
  • Easy and quick installation with prefabricated components

Strong and elevated Monkey Toe® Rooftop Walkways

  • Quality knurled mesh for safe mobility and improved traction even in the slipperiest of conditions
  • Safety in design, raised by 200mm to prevent straying from the walkway
  • Light weight aluminium design available
  • Load bearing transferred onto structure with minimal penetration points

Mesh and Skeletal construction Monkey Toe® Plant Platforms

  • Easily connected to the roofing using quality Monkey Toe® connections
  • High grade aluminium construction with optional powder coating
  • High traction mesh for complete safety
  • Loading weights on Purlins for structural strength and stability

Stable and secure, Monkey Toe® Systems are backed with a 10 year warranty and are quality benchmarked ASN/NZS 1170 0-3 and 5 accredited with B1 and B2 durability compliance for your peace of mind.


Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

7 Arnott Place

1800 281 303
