Roof Walkway Systems and Access Ladders from Jomy Safety Ladders



Roof walkway systems

Safe pedestrian access to plant or equipment on roofs

Small roof A/C or fan platforms

Access Stairways and landings

Step overs and ladders

Roof access ladders

VERTICLINK Access Ladders are an ideal solution in the workplace; for those requiring access to roof top plant and equipment.

Fabricated from aluminium, the ladders are lightweight (yet remarkably strong) and corrosion resistant

To ensure simple installation, VERTICLINK Access Ladders are supplied in modular form and designed to meet and exceed the relevant national and local standards

The Premium Aluminium Roof Walkway has been designed to meet the requirements of Australian Standards AS1657-1992 and various codes of practice for safe work on roofs. The dual direction grip of the series 13 and 22 makes it ideal for pedestrian access over any metal deck roofs.The Vetriclink roof walkway system can be installed without handrails or a handrail system to one or both sides.