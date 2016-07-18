Roller shutters for maximum security and privacy

For maximum security and privacy, KRGS offer three different types of roller shutters to suit all need and roller applications. These doors are ideal for commercial/ shopfront applications.

The range of roller shutters includes:

Kiosk shutters, counter line shutters

Aluminium roller shutters

Series III Aluminium shutter

Shutters are available in a large range of profiles including sleek contemporary and flat to traditional and classic. The diverse, fresh and modern palette of colours and finishes ranges from light neutrals to sophisticated dark tones and matte through to glazed finishes.

Roller shutters can be electrically motorised or manually operated as well as custom sizing and manufacture available up to a width of 3.6m.

The Series III is especially suited to department store frontage where a maximum opening area is required.