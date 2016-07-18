Roller shutters for maximum security and privacy

Logo
Last Updated on 18 Jul 2016

For maximum security and privacy, KRGS offer three different types of roller shutters to suit all need and roller applications.

For maximum security and privacy, KRGS offer three different types of roller shutters to suit all need and roller applications. These doors are ideal for commercial/ shopfront applications.

The range of roller shutters includes:

  • Kiosk shutters, counter line shutters
  • Aluminium roller shutters
  • Series III Aluminium shutter

Kiosk shutters, counter line shutters

Shutters are available in a large range of profiles including sleek contemporary and flat to traditional and classic. The diverse, fresh and modern palette of colours and finishes ranges from light neutrals to sophisticated dark tones and matte through to glazed finishes.

Aluminium roller shutters

Roller shutters can be electrically motorised or manually operated as well as custom sizing and manufacture available up to a width of 3.6m.

Series III Aluminium shutter

The Series III is especially suited to department store frontage where a maximum opening area is required.

DrawingBrochure

552.21 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

561.85 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

1.25 MB

Download
Display AddressPrestons, NSW

8 Enterprise Circuit

9608 9888
