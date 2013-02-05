Roller, Roman and Blockout Blinds by Helioscreen Australia and New Zealand

Roller Blinds are available in an exclusive range of sun control fabri cs including

sunscreen, translucent, and blockout fabrics

Choice of a combination of dual fabrics- simply switch from translucent or screen to blockout

Available in a variety of colours and are anti-static for easy cleaning

Customised to fit any window space up to 5.4m wide

Come with quality and performance warranties

Helioscreen's Roller, Roman and Blockout blinds are designed to protect furnishings from sun radiation and heat by screening the amount of natural light entering a room whilst enabling you to enjoy views and privacy from the inside.

Roman Blinds in a range of different colours and designer prints

Complement any style of interior decor

Suitable for any window space up to 3 metres wide

Operated via cord or stainless steel chain and are also available with automatic motorisation

Blockout Blin ds effectively darken a room from all light

Equipped with flexible light excluding double brushes

Made from fabric which fits inside the aluminium side channels

Total Blackout Systems can be fully automated

Ideal for use in new and old homes, audio visual rooms and boardrooms in either reveal or face fitted

Operated manually using a chain or crank or can be fully automated by Somfy

Blackout systems are available in a choice of traditional and contemporary fabrics

Helioscreens provides the most comprehensive range of internal blinds and fabrics.