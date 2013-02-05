Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Helioscreen Australia and New Zealand
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Helioscreen Roman blinds are available in a range of designer fabrics
Helioscreen Blockout blinds effectively darken your room and provide privac
Roller, Roman and Blockout Blinds by Helioscreen Australia and New Zealand
Roller, Roman and Blockout Blinds by Helioscreen Australia and New Zealand
Helioscreen Roman blinds are available in a range of designer fabrics
Helioscreen Blockout blinds effectively darken your room and provide privac
Roller, Roman and Blockout Blinds by Helioscreen Australia and New Zealand
Roller, Roman and Blockout Blinds by Helioscreen Australia and New Zealand

Roller, Roman and Blockout Blinds by Helioscreen Australia and New Zealand

Last Updated on 05 Feb 2013

Helioscreen Roller, Roman and Blockout Blinds are designed to protect furnishings from sun radiation and heat.

Overview
Description
Helioscreen's Roller, Roman and Blockout blinds are designed to protect furnishings from sun radiation and heat by screening the amount of natural light entering a room whilst enabling you to enjoy views and privacy from the inside.

Roller Blinds are available in an exclusive range of sun control fabrics including sunscreen, translucent, and blockout fabrics
  • Choice of a combination of dual fabrics- simply switch from translucent or screen to blockout
  • Available in a variety of colours and are anti-static for easy cleaning
  • Customised to fit any window space up to 5.4m wide
  • Come with quality and performance warranties

Roman Blinds in a range of different colours and designer prints

  • Complement any style of interior decor
  • Suitable for any window space up to 3 metres wide
  • Operated via cord or stainless steel chain and are also available with automatic motorisation
Blockout Blinds effectively darken a room from all light
  • Equipped with flexible light excluding double brushes
  • Made from fabric which fits inside the aluminium side channels
Total Blackout Systems can be fully automated
  • Ideal for use in new and old homes, audio visual rooms and boardrooms in either reveal or face fitted
  • Operated manually using a chain or crank or can be fully automated by Somfy
  • Blackout systems are available in a choice of traditional and contemporary fabrics
Helioscreens provides the most comprehensive range of internal blinds and fabrics.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Internal Blind, Motorised from Helioscreen

844.77 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Dual Internal Blind, Motorised from Helioscreen

825.67 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Internal Blind, Large Motorised from Helioscreen

388.49 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Internal Blind, Chain from Helioscreen

933.13 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBrookvale, NSW

32 Wattle Rd

AUS: 1300 766 235 NZ
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap