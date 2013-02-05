Roller, Roman and Blockout Blinds by Helioscreen Australia and New Zealand
Last Updated on 05 Feb 2013
Helioscreen Roller, Roman and Blockout Blinds are designed to protect furnishings from sun radiation and heat.
Overview
Description
Helioscreen's Roller, Roman and Blockout blinds are designed to protect furnishings from sun radiation and heat by screening the amount of natural light entering a room whilst enabling you to enjoy views and privacy from the inside.
Roller Blinds are available in an exclusive range of sun control fabrics including sunscreen, translucent, and blockout fabrics
Roller Blinds are available in an exclusive range of sun control fabrics including sunscreen, translucent, and blockout fabrics
- Choice of a combination of dual fabrics- simply switch from translucent or screen to blockout
- Available in a variety of colours and are anti-static for easy cleaning
- Customised to fit any window space up to 5.4m wide
- Come with quality and performance warranties
Roman Blinds in a range of different colours and designer prints
- Complement any style of interior decor
- Suitable for any window space up to 3 metres wide
- Operated via cord or stainless steel chain and are also available with automatic motorisation
- Equipped with flexible light excluding double brushes
- Made from fabric which fits inside the aluminium side channels
- Ideal for use in new and old homes, audio visual rooms and boardrooms in either reveal or face fitted
- Operated manually using a chain or crank or can be fully automated by Somfy
- Blackout systems are available in a choice of traditional and contemporary fabrics
Helioscreens provides the most comprehensive range of internal blinds and fabrics.