Rosehill TPV® INPLAY suppplied by Surface Designs

Rosehill TPV® INPLAY is the next generation rubber granule for indoor and outdoor bonded sports and play areas. It offers excellent colour consistency throughout, superior UV stability to EPDM and colour coated SBR granules and even through hard wear and tear retains it surface integrity. It is currently available, in AU & NZ, in a range of over 19 colours and offers both architects and installers endless possibilities for creative design when planning wet pour surfaces.