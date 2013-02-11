Rodeca Roofs from Architectural Building Elements
Rodeca Roofs
Overview
Established high quality products with reliable performance, Rodeca Roofs from Architectural Building Elements offer a comprehensive range of solutions to suit your project requirements.
Versatile Roof Glazings and Curved Rooflights to suit your design specifications
- Multi-function panels: Advanced design of single structure panels of up to 12m, mountable without joining profiles that can be cold-bent
- PC multi-wall sheet: Comprehensive options of thickness from 6 to 32mm, widths up to 1.250mm and mountable with a variety of joining systems
- RT systems: Effective up to 8m width supporting joining profiles with PC element thickness reaching 6 to 20mm and low profile 60cm screen dimensions
Transparent Flat Rooflights for slightly sloped roofs with minimum slope of 5˚
- Multi-functional panels: Innovatively developed with no thermal bridge, smooth secured fixing upon under-construction and added aluminium profile for greater span widths
- RT systems: Effortless clip on profile PC panels, streamline aluminium support for broader spans and singular piece constructions of up to 12m
Light efficient Pyramids for intricate design and impressionable atmosphere
Premium Pyramidal roof systems are available with:
- PC panels: Integrated with formed couplings for joining profile free mounting
- RT systems: Enhanced with joining profiles
- PC multi-wall sheets: Suitable for mounting with joining profiles
Tight and transparent Rodeca Skylight systems for stadium roofing and canopies
Developed according to your requirements:
- RT roof light systems: Innately strong self supporting design
- Multi-function panels: Versatile for special and bespoke projects
- PC multi-wall sheets: Completely mountable using joining profiles
- PC solid sheets: Exceptional transparency for canopy applications
Affordable RT Thermolight trapezoid glazing with 1,9W/m²K U value
Intelligent patented roof light solution offers simple installation into profiled roofs, beginning at the ridge and ending where required.
Delivering high performance Rodeca Roofing solutions for a variety of applications, Architectural Building Elements also offer Shed and Saddle Roof glazings with PC panels, RT system and PC multi wall sheets.