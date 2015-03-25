Rodeca Partition Walls from Architectural Building Elements
Last Updated on 25 Mar 2015
Overview
Description
Architectural manufacturing experts Rodeca offer high-quality partition walls suitable for both exterior and interior commercial applications.
Constructed from sturdy polycarbonate, Rodeca’s range of panels and multi-wall sheets are available in a selection of exciting colours.
Panel Size Range
- 16mm thickness x 200mm width. Available also in 40mm wide.
Perfect for both functional and decorative purposes, German-based Rodeca offers quality material solutions for all your project needs.