High Quality Partition Walls by Rodeca.
High Quality Partition Walls by Rodeca.

Rodeca Partition Walls from Architectural Building Elements

Last Updated on 25 Mar 2015

Architectural manufacturing experts Rodeca offer high-quality partition walls suitable for both exterior and interior commercial applications.

Constructed from sturdy polycarbonate, Rodeca’s range of panels and multi-wall sheets are available in a selection of exciting colours.

  • 16mm thickness x 200mm width. Available also in 40mm wide.

Perfect for both functional and decorative purposes, German-based Rodeca offers quality material solutions for all your project needs.

DrawingBrochure
Multi-function panels brochure

785.09 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Multi-wall sheets brochure

1.46 MB

Download
Display AddressRavenhall, VIC

17 Business Park Drive

0409 643 556
