Rodeca Partition Walls from Architectural Building Elements

Architectural manufacturing experts Rodeca offer high-quality partition walls suitable for both exterior and interior commercial applications.

Constructed from sturdy polycarbonate, Rodeca’s range of panels and multi-wall sheets are available in a selection of exciting colours.

Panel Size Range

16mm thickness x 200mm width. Available also in 40mm wide.

Perfect for both functional and decorative purposes, German-based Rodeca offers quality material solutions for all your project needs.