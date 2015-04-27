Road Markers, Dual Colour Sprayers and Self-Propelled Sprayers
Last Updated on 27 Apr 2015
Overview
Description
Graco’s professional line striping system is an airless system designed for quality, performance, durability and productivity. With many innovative ‘first's’ to their name, Graco have been lining the world for 25 years.
Applications for the line stripers include
- Parking lots
- Airports
- Construction Zones
- Intersections
- Roads
Graco LineLazer’s are fitted with multiple features
- Driver attachment
- Front swivel week
- Advanced vibration reduction system
- Endurance Pump
- Easy Out Pump Filter
- Honda Engine
- SmartControl Digital Tracking System
- Auto-Layout System
The LineLazer’s are available with many features and options to ensure that every line striping need can be catered to with a Graco Line Striping Machine.