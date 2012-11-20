Logo
Rheem Guardian® for Controlled Warm Water

Last Updated on 20 Nov 2012

Rheem Guardian ® is a simple and flexible solution for providing controlled warm water for apartments and special needs applications.

Overview
Description
Rheem Guardian ® is a simple and flexible solution for providing controlled warm water for apartments and special needs applications. The intelligent Guardian® system provides warm water from a centralised plant and may be coupled with disinfection processes. The Guardian® is available in three models: 940080, 940160, 940240.

Increase operational efficiencies and reduce maintenance costs
  • Reduce capital and maintenance costs with the centralised Guardian® warm water system
  • Primary heating plant can also used to supply hot water to kitchens and laundries
  • The Guardian® system is compatible for use with solar energy
Excellent hygienic properties ensure safe application in sensitive environments
  • Superior hygiene is achieved by linking with Rheem UV or other disinfection plant
  • Ideal for sensitive applications aged care a hospital facilities
  • Maintenance is simple and easy due to the intelligent thermostatic cartridge design
  • Continuous operation in ensured during maintenance periods
Varying models with flow rates to suit your applications
  • 940080 model feature a flow rate of 80 litres/ minute
  • 940160 model features a flow rate of 160 litres/ minute
  • 940240 model features a flow rate of 240 litres/ minute
Guardian® in supplied in a tamper resistant lockable metal cabinet and located in a plant room. These innovative warm water systems provide the ideal solution to your controlled water requirements.
Display AddressRydalmere, NSW

1 Alan St

132 552
Postal AddressACT

132 552
Postal AddressNSW

132 552
Postal AddressArcherfield, QLD

83 Balham Rd

132 552
Postal AddressCavan, SA

Cnr CB Fisher and Jonal Dr

132 552
Postal AddressScoresby, VIC

8 Dalmore Dr

132 552
Postal AddressWelshpool, WA

112 Pilbara Rd

132 552
