Rheem Guardian® for Controlled Warm Water



Increase operational efficiencies and reduce maintenance costs

Reduce capital and maintenance costs with the centralised Guardian® warm water system

Primary heating plant can also used to supply hot water to kitchens and laundries

The Guardian® system is compatible for use with solar energy

Excellent hygienic properties ensure safe application in sensitive environments

Superior hygiene is achieved by linking with Rheem UV or other disinfection plant

Ideal for sensitive applications aged care a hospital facilities

Maintenance is simple and easy due to the intelligent thermostatic cartridge design

Continuous operation in ensured during maintenance periods

Varying models with flow rates to suit your applications

940080 model feature a flow rate of 80 litres/ minute

940160 model features a flow rate of 160 litres/ minute

940240 model features a flow rate of 240 litres/ minute

Rheem Guardian ® is a simple and flexible solution for providing controlled warm water for apartments and special needs applications. The intelligent Guardian® system provides warm water from a centralised plant and may be coupled with disinfection processes. The Guardian® is available in three models: 940080, 940160, 940240.Guardian® in supplied in a tamper resistant lockable metal cabinet and located in a plant room. These innovative warm water systems provide the ideal solution to your controlled water requirements.