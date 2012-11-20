Rheem Guardian® for Controlled Warm Water
Overview
Description
Rheem Guardian ® is a simple and flexible solution for providing controlled warm water for apartments and special needs applications. The intelligent Guardian® system provides warm water from a centralised plant and may be coupled with disinfection processes. The Guardian® is available in three models: 940080, 940160, 940240.
Increase operational efficiencies and reduce maintenance costs
- Reduce capital and maintenance costs with the centralised Guardian® warm water system
- Primary heating plant can also used to supply hot water to kitchens and laundries
- The Guardian® system is compatible for use with solar energy
- Superior hygiene is achieved by linking with Rheem UV or other disinfection plant
- Ideal for sensitive applications aged care a hospital facilities
- Maintenance is simple and easy due to the intelligent thermostatic cartridge design
- Continuous operation in ensured during maintenance periods
- 940080 model feature a flow rate of 80 litres/ minute
- 940160 model features a flow rate of 160 litres/ minute
- 940240 model features a flow rate of 240 litres/ minute